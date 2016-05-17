Marketing & Media Advertising
    Santam appoints Joe Public as new agency partner

    Issued by Joe Public
    7 Oct 2024
    Santam, South Africa’s largest short-term insurer, has chosen Joe Public as their new creative lead agency. This partnership is aligned to Joe Public’s purpose of growing its people, clients and country through the greatness of creativity.
    “We look forward to creating meaningful work together,” says Mpume Ngobese, co-MD of Joe Public. “We’re always committed to integration, and developing long-term client relationships.”

    “The key was finding a creative partner who understand our business. Santam has over the past two years embarked on a bold strategic refresh process, that has seen our company venture into new customer segments, while also continuing to assert our leadership in traditional markets. In Joe Public we have found a partner with strategic insights of these new markets and how to expertly utilise technology to position our brand among current and potential customers,” adds Nondumiso Mabece, head of brand at Santam.

    Joe Public
    We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
