Santam appoints Joe Public as new agency partner
“We look forward to creating meaningful work together,” says Mpume Ngobese, co-MD of Joe Public. “We’re always committed to integration, and developing long-term client relationships.”
“The key was finding a creative partner who understand our business. Santam has over the past two years embarked on a bold strategic refresh process, that has seen our company venture into new customer segments, while also continuing to assert our leadership in traditional markets. In Joe Public we have found a partner with strategic insights of these new markets and how to expertly utilise technology to position our brand among current and potential customers,” adds Nondumiso Mabece, head of brand at Santam.
