Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

IncubetaOgilvy South AfricaDMASAClockworkAFDART7 DigitalOFM RadioJacaranda FMTopco MediaNew MediaBrand InfluenceMachine_TradewayKLAGagasi FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Marketing News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Agency Scope introduces trophies for SA winners

    14 Nov 2023
    14 Nov 2023
    If you win it, flaunt it... For the first time in South Africa, Agency Scope will be replacing certificates with trophies for the winners in six of its categories, having introduced trophies internationally six months ago.
    Image supplied. For the first time in South Africa, Agency Scope will replace certificates with trophies for the winners in six of its categories
    Image supplied. For the first time in South Africa, Agency Scope will replace certificates with trophies for the winners in six of its categories

    The six trophies include three for creative agencies and three for media agencies, awarded for leading creative agency and leading media agency, judged by overall market perception; overall client satisfaction; and overall competitors’ opinion.

    Says Scopen president and CEO César Vacchiano, “We have always awarded certificates to winning agencies, whether they are subscribed to Agency Scope or not. Due to the excitement with which agencies received their certificates, Scopen decided to match their enthusiasm and award trophies.”

    Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) and Scopen partner, notes that the trophies are “indicative of the value that we ascribe to those particular category winners.

    “Agency Scope is designed for agencies to benefit in terms of being able to make improvements in their offerings; to tackle tricky issues that may crop up. The trophies are accolades for these achievements, which can be proudly displayed in the workplace.”

    Agency Scope 2023/2024 SA's top three most admired marketing professionals named
    Agency Scope 2023/2024 SA's top three most admired marketing professionals named

    31 Oct 2023

    Vacchiano says it’s important to Scopen that recognition is given where it is due. “Just as the saying ‘justice must not only be done, but be seen to be done’ suggests, we want our winners and their advocates to feel the same sense of pride we do in the awards.

    “The trophies are a visible reminder of their ongoing efforts and improvements, as acknowledged by their peers.”

    Recipients will get their bragging rights from 30 November and trophies over November as results are presented by Cesar Vacchiano.

    McDowell says, “To be judged by your clients and peers and come out shining is an achievement that further enhances your industry reputation. The value it brings is something to be immensely proud of."

    Read more: research, marketing, best practice, Johanna McDowell, media agencies, creative agencies, César Vacchiano, Scopen, Agency Scope
    NextOptions

    Related

    IAS agency credentials - 2 gold winners for 2023
    DMASAIAS agency credentials - 2 gold winners for 2023
    Source: Facebook WRC Dr Kuhle Zwakala, brand marketing lecturer, says the Springbok brand possesses substantial positive brand equity
    The Springbok positive brand equity - where to from here?
     22 hours
    Source: © Faceboook RWC The final match of the RWC 2023 attracted a staggering 10.9 million unique home-based live viewers across four linear TV channels
    #RWC2023 final attracts 10.9 million unique live viewers
    22 hours
    Source: © 123rf Marketers and agencies want to avoid a relationship that does not work following a pitch process
    Post pitch relationships: Keep the glow when the real work hits hard
     23 hours
    Image supplied. Ogilvy SA won 42 Assegai Awards and was awarded the Nkosi Award at the Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards
    42: Ogilvy SA's magic Assegai Awards number, as the agency takes home the Nkosi Award
     3 days
    Source:
    Why more food, toiletry and beauty companies are switching to minimalist package designs
     10 Nov 2023
    Pat Mahlangu was named emerging marketer of the year. Source: Supplied.
    Chicken Licken's Chantal Sombonos-Van Tonder named marketer of the year at IMM Awards
    9 Nov 2023
    Source: Luum Awards For the first time, an African agency, Nigeria's X3M Idea, has been named Independent Agency of the Year at the Luum Awards
    Nigeria's X3M Ideas wins Luum Awards Independent Agency of the Year - a first for Africa
    9 Nov 2023
    Must read
    The importance of personal growth for achieving entrepreneurial success
    EntrepreneurshipThe importance of personal growth for achieving entrepreneurial success
     13 minutes
    The year that was for agriculture and what to expect in 2024
    AgricultureThe year that was for agriculture and what to expect in 2024
     16 minutes
    NSFAS applications open next week
    EducationNSFAS applications open next week
    19 hours
    Source: Supplied.
    HealthcareKena Health 2023 App of the Year at the annual MTN Business App Awards
    22 hours
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz