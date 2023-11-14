Agency Scope introduces trophies for SA winners

If you win it, flaunt it... For the first time in South Africa, Agency Scope will be replacing certificates with trophies for the winners in six of its categories, having introduced trophies internationally six months ago.

The six trophies include three for creative agencies and three for media agencies, awarded for leading creative agency and leading media agency, judged by overall market perception; overall client satisfaction; and overall competitors’ opinion.

Says Scopen president and CEO César Vacchiano, “We have always awarded certificates to winning agencies, whether they are subscribed to Agency Scope or not. Due to the excitement with which agencies received their certificates, Scopen decided to match their enthusiasm and award trophies.”

Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) and Scopen partner, notes that the trophies are “indicative of the value that we ascribe to those particular category winners.

“Agency Scope is designed for agencies to benefit in terms of being able to make improvements in their offerings; to tackle tricky issues that may crop up. The trophies are accolades for these achievements, which can be proudly displayed in the workplace.”

Vacchiano says it’s important to Scopen that recognition is given where it is due. “Just as the saying ‘justice must not only be done, but be seen to be done’ suggests, we want our winners and their advocates to feel the same sense of pride we do in the awards.

“The trophies are a visible reminder of their ongoing efforts and improvements, as acknowledged by their peers.”

Recipients will get their bragging rights from 30 November and trophies over November as results are presented by Cesar Vacchiano.

McDowell says, “To be judged by your clients and peers and come out shining is an achievement that further enhances your industry reputation. The value it brings is something to be immensely proud of."