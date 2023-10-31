Industries

Africa


Agency Scope 2023/2024 SA's top three most admired marketing professionals named

31 Oct 2023
The three most admired marketing professionals, as rated by marketers and agency professionals in the Agency Scope 2023/2024 are Khensani Nobanda, Nedbank, then Sydney Mbhele, Absa, and third Vaughan Croeser, ABInBev.
Image supplied. SA’s top three most admired marketing professionals according to Agency Scope 2023/2024 results
Image supplied. SA’s top three most admired marketing professionals according to Agency Scope 2023/2024 results

In response to the immense interest building around the upcoming Agency Scope 2023/2024 results, president and CEO of Scopen International, Cesar Vacchiano, provided an amuse-bouche to further whet the appetites of marketers interviewed and subscribing agencies, by naming top three most admired marketing professionals.

Naming the Top 10 soon

“In naming the most admired marketing professionals as rated by both marketer and agency professionals, I must highlight that this was entirely spontaneous, with no prompting whatsoever from researchers,” says Vacchiano.

“My congratulations go to Khensani, Sydney and Vaughan, along with the rest of the top 10 marketing professionals we will be naming soon. While accolades from industry bodies are always welcome, there’s little to beat a jury of your peers naming you their top-rated professionals,” he explains.

A marked increase for participation

At the start of his month-long trip to South Africa, Vacchiano says: “The excitement for the 23/24 Agency Scopee results has been more than heartening to note, with 315 marketers interviewed, representing 220 brands compared to 235 interviews across 158 brands in 2021 – a marked increase in participation.”

He adds that the 200 agency professionals interviewed, comprising 155 creative and 45 media agencies along with 16 media owners solidifies Agency Scope as “among the most valuable data for all sectors of our industry”.

During his time in South Africa, Vacchiano will be presenting the confidential reports to subscribing agencies, giving local and global insights into what the country’s top marketers really think about a number of issues and how this drives industry change and growth.

Information included in Agency Scope 23-24 covers companies noted for their marketing initiatives, and campaigns that achieved peer recognition, including best marketing campaign as well as best agency to work for and most ideal client to work with.

