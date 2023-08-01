Industries

Africa


Why South Africa's top companies advertise on Daily Investor

1 Aug 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
South Africa's top investment and finance companies partner with Daily Investor for high-performing advertising campaigns.
Why South Africa's top companies advertise on Daily Investor

South Africa’s top investment and finance companies share one thing in common – they all advertise on Daily Investor.

Click here to learn more about advertising on Daily Investor.

As South Africa’s premier finance and investment publication, Daily Investor is the first choice for the marketing departments of South Africa’s top businesses, including:

  • Brenthurst
  • Cogence
  • Coronation
  • Discovery
  • IG Trading
  • JSE
  • M&G Investments
  • Ninety One
  • Old Mutual
  • OUTvest
  • Omnia Holdings
  • Rand Swiss
  • Revix
  • Standard Bank
  • The One Property Group
  • The Scoin Shop
  • 4Sight
  • 10X Investments
  • And more

This is thanks to Daily Investor’s audience of private and institutional investors, finance professionals, and high-net-worth individuals. This includes:

  • 1.3 million monthly readers
  • 142,000 newsletter subscribers
  • 180,000 investors with personal accounts on Daily Investor

These readers are the key decision-makers in their homes and businesses and trust Daily Investor to provide the news and insights they need to make the right financial decisions.

Advertising with Daily Investor

Daily Investor’s affluent and influential audience makes it the best website for companies to run their digital marketing campaigns on.

Daily Investor’s marketing team is ready to launch your next campaign and take care of all aspects of its performance – click here to learn more about advertising on Daily Investor.

Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

