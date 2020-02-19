Online Media Company news South Africa

Jamie McKane promoted to MyBroadband deputy editor

Issued by: MyBroadband
MyBroadband senior journalist Jamie McKane has been promoted to the position of deputy editor.
Jamie has risen up the ranks in the South African tech scene since starting as a journalist at MyBroadband in 2016, and is an expert on a range of ICT topics.

“From Jamie’s pioneering work covering Bitcoin and the nascent cryptocurrency scene, to his investigations into disappearing airtime and battery depletion rates, he has proven to be one of South Africa’s leading technology journalists,” said MyBroadband Editor Kevin Lancaster.

This is in addition to his in-depth knowledge of smartphones, PC hardware, and software development – and ability to turn a Raspberry Pi into a personal digital assistant.

“Jamie’s contributions to MyBroadband over the past four years have been extensive, and his promotion will see our leadership in the ICT space reinforced,” said Lancaster.

“With his knowledge of the South African IT and telecoms market, you can continue to expect the best business and consumer news from us on a daily basis.”

Jamie holds a BA in English Literature from Wits University, and is a self-taught hardware techie.

MyBroadband's press office

MyBroadband MyBroadband.co.za, founded in 2003, has quickly grown into South Africa's largest Information Technology website. The site provides its user base with a unique blend of news, social networking and industry interaction.
Profile | News | Contact
