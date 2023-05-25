Ogilvy wins record 16 awards at the 2023 One Show for creativity

Ogilvy was recognised as the most awarded agency in South Africa at The One Show, with an amazing 16 awards.

The highly regarded awards event celebrates the best of the best in creativity, recognising the ground-breaking work of the world's greatest minds in the fields of advertising, design and digital marketing. For the past five decades, The One Show has been honouring visionaries and industry leaders in the creative industry.

"We are delighted for our clients and teams to have won these awards. They’re a testament to our commitment to collaboration, strategic thinking and delivering impact for our clients," says Pete Case, CEO and creative chairman of Ogilvy South Africa.

"We’re proud to see our work not only delivering effective results and selling products for our clients, but also creating consumer connections, sparking conversations and driving positive change in our society. This recognition reinforces our belief in the power of storytelling and the ability to create memorable experiences that resonate with audiences."

These wins follow a positive run for Ogilvy, after being announced as the industry leader at Cannes last year and also at the Clio Awards earlier in 2023. Reflecting the resurgence of Ogilvy’s creative positioning in the market.

"Our remarkable achievement is a testament to the passion, innovation, and tireless efforts of the incredible humans in our Ogilvy family." Kabelo Moshapalo, chief creative officer, Ogilvy Johannesburg.

Ogilvy’s awards were spread across various categories including; Film & Video; Integrated; Music and Sound Craft; Moving Image Craft and Production; Design; Interactive and Mobile Craft; Out of Home and Experiential and Immersive - with the following brands; Yum KFC - Anything for the Taste; Carling Black Label - Bride Armour; Spotify - Sound Tour and Volkswagen - Game On.

Highlighting the agency’s diverse range of creativity and its ability to deliver impactful campaigns for a range of well-known brands.

Camilla Clerke, executive creative director at Ogilvy Cape Town, adds, “Pieces of work like these show the globe what South Africa is capable of, while showing clients locally that brave work is the only way to shift the dial – both in the world and at award shows.”