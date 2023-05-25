Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Invibes AdvertisingOgilvy South AfricaKantarBurnesseoAFDAMultiChoiceStellenbosch University Language CentreJNPRBroad MediaMembrana MediaMegaVision MediaMotsepe AdvertisingGrey AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingJacaranda FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

PR & Communications Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Ogilvy wins record 16 awards at the 2023 One Show for creativity

25 May 2023
Issued by: Ogilvy South Africa
Ogilvy was recognised as the most awarded agency in South Africa at The One Show, with an amazing 16 awards.
Ogilvy wins record 16 awards at the 2023 One Show for creativity

The highly regarded awards event celebrates the best of the best in creativity, recognising the ground-breaking work of the world's greatest minds in the fields of advertising, design and digital marketing. For the past five decades, The One Show has been honouring visionaries and industry leaders in the creative industry.

"We are delighted for our clients and teams to have won these awards. They’re a testament to our commitment to collaboration, strategic thinking and delivering impact for our clients," says Pete Case, CEO and creative chairman of Ogilvy South Africa.

"We’re proud to see our work not only delivering effective results and selling products for our clients, but also creating consumer connections, sparking conversations and driving positive change in our society. This recognition reinforces our belief in the power of storytelling and the ability to create memorable experiences that resonate with audiences."

These wins follow a positive run for Ogilvy, after being announced as the industry leader at Cannes last year and also at the Clio Awards earlier in 2023. Reflecting the resurgence of Ogilvy’s creative positioning in the market.

"Our remarkable achievement is a testament to the passion, innovation, and tireless efforts of the incredible humans in our Ogilvy family." Kabelo Moshapalo, chief creative officer, Ogilvy Johannesburg.

Ogilvy’s awards were spread across various categories including; Film & Video; Integrated; Music and Sound Craft; Moving Image Craft and Production; Design; Interactive and Mobile Craft; Out of Home and Experiential and Immersive - with the following brands; Yum KFC - Anything for the Taste; Carling Black Label - Bride Armour; Spotify - Sound Tour and Volkswagen - Game On.

Highlighting the agency’s diverse range of creativity and its ability to deliver impactful campaigns for a range of well-known brands.

Camilla Clerke, executive creative director at Ogilvy Cape Town, adds, “Pieces of work like these show the globe what South Africa is capable of, while showing clients locally that brave work is the only way to shift the dial – both in the world and at award shows.”

NextOptions
Ogilvy South Africa
Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
Read more: advertising, digital marketing, Ogilvy, The One Show, Camilla Clerke, Pete Case, design, Kabelo Moshapalo

Related

Delia Gennis, client account director at Boomtown.
#BehindtheSelfie: Delia Gennis, client service director at Boomtown1 day ago
Kabelo Moshapalo, Ogilvy South Africa's CCO.
Ogilvy's CCO Kabelo Moshapalo named a LIA Juror2 days ago
Image: Bizcommunity. Khensani Nobanda’s, group executive for marketing and corporate affairs, Nedbank has been appointed to the Board of the Loerie Awards Company
#Loeries2023: Khensani Nobanda on the importance of creativity in business growth and brand conversation3 days ago
Source:
Pitcher Awards 2023: Nigeria brings it home for Africa3 days ago
Khensani Nobanda has been appointed to the Loeries Board.
#Loeries2023: Khensani Nobanda appointed to Loeries Board19 May 2023
Image supplied. Agencies in Israel, Kenya, Turkey, South Africa, and United Arab Emirates won five Gold Pencils, three Silver, 13 Bronze and 73 Merits in The One Show
5 Gold Pencils, 3 Silver, 13 Bronze and 73 Merits in The One Show 2023 for Africa and Middle East agencies19 May 2023
Effie South Africa hosts dialogue on Creative and Effective Marketing with leading industry experts
Association for Communication and AdvertisingEffie South Africa hosts dialogue on Creative and Effective Marketing with leading industry experts18 May 2023
Source: © Grid Worldwide Grid Worldwide Johannesburg has been awarded two prestigious Gold Cubes and one Silver at the global ADC 102nd Annual Awards, for Bee & Bee on behalf of Inverroche
Grid Worldwide brings home 2 Gold Cubes and a Silver from ADC 102nd Annual Awards18 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz