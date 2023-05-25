Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

BurnesseoAFDAMultiChoiceKantarStellenbosch University Language CentreJNPRBroad MediaMembrana MediaMegaVision MediaMotsepe AdvertisingGrey AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingJacaranda FMDentsuDMASAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Film & Cinematography News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Sarafina! creators clinch deal with French media giant

25 May 2023
Following the screening of Sarafina! in the Cannes Classics Official Selection, producer Anant Singh announced that French media and entertainment giant, TF1 Studio/ Newen Studios will represent Sarafina! for international sales.
Leleti Khumalo and Anant Singh at the Cannes Film Festival. Source: Supplied.
Leleti Khumalo and Anant Singh at the Cannes Film Festival. Source: Supplied.

Continued relationship

The film is produced by Singh, directed by Darrel James Roodt and stars Academy Award Winner, Whoopi Goldberg; Leleti Khumalo; Miriam Makeba; Mbongeni Ngema; John Kani and Somizi Mhlongo; with the screenplay by Mbongeni Ngema and William Nicholson.

Commenting on the deal, Singh said, “It is great to continue the relationship which began through our 1992 partnership with Les Films Ariane which is now part of TF1 Studio, a Newen Studios subsidiary, with the film now being distributed by Newen Connect. Today, there are many opportunities to release the film including in IMAX, and also with students and schools, which gives us access to a whole new generation of audiences.

TF1/Newen Studios are equally passionate about the film, and we look forward to working with them on theatrical and other media, and to generating revenue and viewership across the territories of the world.”

Image supplied. The(NFVF is positioning the South African film industry at the 76th edition of the Festival de Cannes, from 16 to 27 May 2023
8 South African filmmakers at 2023 Cannes Film Festival

3 days ago

New audience

Nathalie Toulza-Madar, TF1 Studio CEO, added, “TF1 Studio is proud and honoured to partner with Vision Entertainment to distribute Sarafina! around the world. The outstanding beauty of the film and the values it promotes will enchant new audiences, especially young ones. The glorious return of this great film to Cannes is the beginning of a wonderful adventure. The expertise of Newen Connect's distribution team will be a precious asset to accompany buyers all over the world.”

Producer Anant Singh and lead actress Leleti Khumalo attended the Cannes Classics screening last week and were accompanied by South Africa’s Deputy Ambassador to France, Minister Plenipotentiary Nthabiseng Makuwa. The film received a five-minute standing ovation.

Anant Singh said, “It was wonderful presenting Sarafina! together with Leleti in Cannes 31 years after its first screening. The audience included people who were at the screening in 1992, but I was delighted by the reaction of people who saw the film for the first time and were visibly moved. It’s a testament to our film, and the many creative partnerships involved, that it engages a younger audience three decades later.”

NextOptions
Read more: Film, apartheid, Cannes Film Festival, Anant Singh

Related

Image supplied. The(NFVF is positioning the South African film industry at the 76th edition of the Festival de Cannes, from 16 to 27 May 2023
8 South African filmmakers at 2023 Cannes Film Festival3 days ago
Image supplied. (left to right) AuthenticA Series Lab 2022 participant Tony Sebastian Ukpo, Penny Christodoulou Storyboard Collective, mentor Mehret Mandefro, story consultant Selina Ukwuoma, 2022 participant Chantel Clark, 2022 participant Jessica Leanne Hagan, 2022participant Angela Wanjiku Wamai and programme director Elias Ribeiro
2nd edition of the AuthenticA Series Lab opens for submissions9 May 2023
DFM in 2022. Source: Supplied.
Durban FilmMart 2023 returns with African Constellations theme5 May 2023
Spike Lee is the first Creative Maker of the year Award. Source: Instagram.
Spike Lee awarded first Cannes Lions Creative Maker of the year Award28 Apr 2023
The Animation School won two Silver Awards.
The Animation School wins 3 Awards at NY Festivals TV & Film Awards19 Apr 2023
Source © Warner Bros. TNT Africa & Warner Bros. celebrate a century of film with themed weekends such DC Universe Weekend
TNT Africa & Warner Bros. celebrate a century of film17 Apr 2023
The Athletic Coup Film Festival: Call for entries is now open
The CoupThe Athletic Coup Film Festival: Call for entries is now open11 Apr 2023
Source:
DW Akademie Film Development Fund announces fund recipients24 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz