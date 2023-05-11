Join 27 global icons supporting the Nelson Mandela Foundation's innovative digital patronage

The Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) has partnered with Glorious Digital (Glorious), an international specialist in digital art, assets and experiences, to launch the Nelson Mandela Foundation Digital Patronage. The fundraising initiative is inspired by the year of Nelson Mandela's birth and offers a maximum of 1,918 lifetime memberships, intended to connect and galvanise passionate supporters of the Mandela legacy and the extraordinary work of his Foundation. This innovative and limited digital community is championed by 27 notable founding ambassadors, who include Morgan Freeman, Danny Glover, Naomi Campbell, Denzel Washington, and Alfre Woodard. Enabled through blockchain technology, each patronage is represented by a distinctive and editioned digital artwork from the Mandela archives.

Each of the 1,918 founding memberships – valued at US$1,000 – provides an opportunity to participate in one of the most formidable legacy projects of all time: keeping the spirit, memory, dialogue, and humanitarian work of Mandela alive. Through lifetime membership, the patronage can be bequeathed as a gift to future generations.

Each patronage is presented with a unique digital artwork for members to display. Drawing on Nelson Mandela’s personal archive held by the NMF, together with other authorised collections, Nelson Mandela: A Portrait in 27 Colours will commemorate the 27 years Nelson Mandela spent in prison fighting injustice in his country.

The Digital Patronage has been designed to attract modern audiences to the world of philanthropy.

“The Nelson Mandela Foundation is constantly exploring innovative ways to reach a greater breadth of supporters. By using emerging technology, the Foundation can further unite supporters globally. Attracting new partners helps the Foundation continue its work at a time when the world needs to be reminded about the legacy of Madiba,” says Sello Hatang, CEO of the NMF.

A new way to give

“By introducing the Digital Patronage, the Foundation has the opportunity to contemporise the Mandela legacy and tap into new, younger generations of supporters and philanthropists,” says Tim Harper, chief executive of Glorious Digital, a leading agency and marketplace for authentic and globally recognised projects.

“To be entrusted with Mandela’s personal archive, his legacy, and his messages of togetherness, optimism, leadership, equality, freedom and hope, among others, is an honour and a privilege. The collaboration with the Foundation will give a uniquely new cohort of NMF patrons the opportunity to support Mandela’s legacy through a new way of giving,” Harper says.

Glorious Digital and the NMF archival team will serve as facilitators and curators of insider content and experiences for the 1,918 patrons, creating a community that supports and amplifies the work and impact of the Foundation.

Net proceeds from the sale of the Nelson Mandela Foundation Digital Patronage will go directly to the Foundation to assist in the continuation of its work in advocacy, dialogue, maintaining its archive, and providing public access to information on Mandela’s life and times.

The 27

As a tribute to Mandela surviving 27 years of incarceration, 27 local and international icons galvanised by the Mandela legacy are leading the way with their support of the NMF Digital Patronage: Alfre Woodard & Roderick Spencer, Samuel L Jackson & LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Denzel Washington & Pauletta Washington, Jurnee Smollett, Morgan Freeman, Danny Glover, LeVar Burton, Stephanie Cozart Burton, Vusi Mahlasela, Selema Masekela, Charlize Theron, Blair Underwood, Gillian Anderson, Lupito Nyong’o, Dave Matthews, Pieter-Dirk Uys, CCH Pounder, Ted Danson & Mary Danson, Rick Stengal and Francois Pienaar.



