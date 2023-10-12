Midnight appoints creative industry veteran Nick Liatos as associate partner

Midnight, a business innovation agency has announced the appointment of industry veteran Nick Liatos as its first associate partner, creative innovation.

“With nearly three decades of experience in the creative sector, Nick brings a wealth of creative leadership to this exciting role, where he will blend creative thinking with business innovation to help Midnight’s clients participate and win in the digital economy,” says Naeem Seedat, managing partner at Midnight.

Global impact

Liatos kick-started his career at McCann Ericsson and spent the next 28 years making an enduring impact on both global and local creative landscapes. He has led creative thinking on a global scale, working on campaigns and strategies spanning various industry segments.

Liatos’ journey includes instrumental roles in launching some of South Africa's most successful agencies, including the prestigious Financial Mail - Ad Agency of The Year 2015, M&C Saatchi Abel, where he co-founded the Johannesburg operation and eventually assumed the role of executive creative director in 2014.

Innovation projects

Before his tenure at M&C Saatchi Abel, Nick founded the local independent agency 'Mick&Nick,' which was recognised as Ad Focus - hot shop agency of the year in 2009. From 2002 to 2007, he co-founded RMG: Connect, a part of the JWT group with offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town. RMG became the fastest-growing company in the JWT network.

Liatos most recently served as the executive creative director of Wunderman Thompson, overseeing JWT and Global Team Blue, the holistic offering for Ford South Africa, before embarking on his journey as ECD of Publicis Communications SA within the Publicis Groupe.

Liatos added: “After a fulfilling career in advertising, I’m excited to join Midnight, a next-generation business innovation agency. I’m eager to direct my creativity towards sustainable innovation projects, moving beyond traditional brand communication. This shift empowers me to create purpose-driven solutions and to contribute to shaping the future of technology-driven creativity.”

“His extensive experience and visionary leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping and executing creative-led business strategies that leverage innovative thinking and modern technology to help businesses thrive in today's ever-evolving Digital Economy,” concludes Naeem.