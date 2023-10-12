Impact BBDO Dubai wins gold at LIA

Impact BBDO Dubai has been awarded a Gold and Bronze, and Wunderman Thompson Riyadh, Saudi Arabia a Silver at the London International Awards (LIA).

For the first time, the global awards show has announced its winners and finalists as each jury completes judging. After deliberating over the work in person, the Ambient & Activation, Print, Poster and Billboard jurors, led by BBDO Singapore creative chairperson, Guan Hin Tay, winners have been announced.

Middle East region wins

Impact DBBDO won Gold in the Ambient & Activation: Corporate Purpose/Social Responsibility category for EBM’s Schoolgirl Newscasters and Bronze in the Print Media category for AnNahar Newspaper’s The Newspapers Inside the Newspaper Ediition.

Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh won Silver in Creativity in Commerce for HungerStation’s The Subconscious Order.

South Africa finalists

Joe Public, Johannesburg was a finalist in the Print category for Public Service/Charity/NGO for Amnesty International titled The Real Maternity Issue.

Ogilvy South Africa, Cape Town was a finalist in the Billboard category for Innovative Use of Billboard for Volkswagen Automotive Products titled The Blind Spot.

Jury awards

In the Ambient & Activation category, the jury awarded a Grand LIA, 16 Golds, 14 Silvers, 16 Bronze Statues and six finalists.

In the Print category, the jury awarded a Grand LIA and a Public Service/Charity/NGO Grand LIA, three Gold Statues, nine Silver Statues, 11 Bronze Statues and three finalists.

In the Poster category, a Grand LIA, two Gold, six Silver, two Bronze Statues and two finalists were awarded by the jury.

Finally, in the Billboard category, the jury awarded two Golds, seven Silvers, 11 Bronze statues and 13 finalists.

Big idea still king

Hin Tay, comments “We are still judging based on a great insightful concept. I think the concept is still king. The ‘Big Idea’ is still king. The over-art directed, crafted print and poster are on their way out. It is always back to the concept.”

Barbara Levy, president of LIA states, “As usual, the best work rises to the top. When you have the most talented creatives deliberating on the work, the statue discussions become truly awe-inspiring. These winners reflect the best creative work from around the globe. I would like to congratulate the winners in these categories.”

All rounds of judging were done onsite in Las Vegas over nine days with o pre-judging in the judging process having no pre-judging.

View all the winners and finalists here.