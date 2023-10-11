Century City Conference Centre to undergo R15m upgrade

Century City Conference Centre is investing R15m to improve its facilities and services. The centre is undergoing a comprehensive renovation that includes two key components: a refurbishment of the business lounge and public spaces to improve their overall appeal and the addition of a brand-new venue that will introduce a new era of sophistication and versatility.

Source: Century City Conference Centre

The new venue will expand the centre's existing space by 500 square meters, bringing the total to 3,000 square meters.

Gary Koetser, CEO of the Century City Conference Centre and Hotels, explains: "This significant expansion directly reflects the success of the Centre and the growing demand we have experienced. The investment is a testament to our commitment to maintaining our position as Cape Town's premier conference venue."

Enriching the conference experience

"We believe that every detail contributes to the success of our clients' events, and the redesigned Business Lounge embodies this commitment," Koetser adds.

"Within the business lounge, attendees can look forward to exceptional comfort and functionality. The lounge will boast innovative meeting pods and sound-proof concentration pods, creating an ideal setting for productive discussions and brainstorming sessions. ‘

"The introduction of comfortable seating arrangements aims to promote relaxation and collaboration, ensuring that every moment spent in this space is both productive and enjoyable. Additionally, the lounge will showcase designer finishes throughout, elevating the aesthetic experience," says Bernard Abrahams, conference centre operations manager.

The refurbishment and new venue is set to launch in early January 2024