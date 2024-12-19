Registration for Meetings Africa 2025 is now open

Registration is now open for Meetings Africa 2025. The event, which will take place from 24 to 26 February 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, will gather global exhibitors, buyers, trade professionals, and future leaders to foster collaboration and drive business growth.

Bjorn Hufkie, general manager of MIC Sales at the South African National Convention Bureau, a division of South African Tourism, states that the 19th edition of Meetings Africa will go beyond being a trade show—it will serve as a driver of transformation, innovation, and economic growth.

"Whether you are an exhibitor showcasing innovative products, a buyer curating unique African business event packages, or a student looking to shape your future in the industry, Meetings Africa 2025 has something for you. This event is a chance for the continent’s existing and aspiring economic drivers to form part of a dynamic platform shaping the future of Africa’s thriving business events industry."

Key highlights

Meetings Africa 2025 is set to raise the bar with exciting new features and a comprehensive programme designed to drive growth and inspire innovation.

• A fresh educational programme : Whether you're a seasoned expert or attending for the first time, immerse yourself in the evolving landscape of business events with a cutting-edge educational programme. Developed in collaboration with prominent trade associations like SAACI, SATOVITO, SITE, AAXSO, and others, this programme offers valuable insights.

• Gain in-depth knowledge on vital topics , including South Africa’s G20 Summit hosting, macroeconomic trends, youth and skills development, the power of AI and technology, and funding opportunities.

• Engaging sessions with industry leaders : Get ready for interactive sessions led by expert speakers and moderators who will share their expertise and encourage you to think beyond the conventional.

• Fostering inclusive growth : Meetings Africa is dedicated to driving economic growth, job creation, and poverty reduction by connecting small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) with global buyers. Through targeted matchmaking events, this platform enables sustainable partnerships and sparks groundbreaking innovation.

• Empowering future leaders : The Future Leaders Forum returns, offering a tailored programme to inspire and equip the next generation of industry professionals, including students and emerging leaders.

Who is Meetings Africa 2025 for?

Meetings Africa 2025 offers an ideal platform for exhibitors presenting innovations, buyers looking for exclusive African business event packages, and students aiming to make an impact in the industry.

• Network with the best: Forge valuable connections with influential players in the African and international business events arena.

• Discover new opportunities: Explore diverse products, services, and solutions that can elevate your business.

• Gain a competitive edge: Stay ahead of the curve with insights into the latest industry trends and best practices.

• Be part of something bigger: Contribute to the growth and development of Africa’s vibrant business events sector.

Hufkie says: "As the premier trade show for the business events industry on the African continent, Meetings Africa is hosted with the invaluable support of our partners: Johannesburg Tourism Authority, Gauteng Tourism, and the Sandton Convention Centre. Together, these partners uphold the exceptional standard that Meetings Africa is known for."

“Meetings Africa 2025 is set to be our most impactful event yet. We are thrilled to bring together the brightest minds in the industry to highlight the incredible potential of Africa as a leading business events destination. This is an unparalleled opportunity to connect, learn, and grow your business in a dynamic and supportive environment," concludes Hufkie.