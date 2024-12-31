Tourism Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Air France extends Cape Town route through 2025

    31 Dec 2024
    31 Dec 2024
    Air France has extended its seasonal Cape Town route until 27 April 2025, enhancing connectivity between Europe and South Africa.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The three weekly flights will operate from 30 March to 27 April, catering to increased demand during the Easter holidays and the start of South Africa’s autumn tourist season.

    "Cape Town continues to be a highly sought-after destination for travellers from across the globe, and we are thrilled to extend this route to meet the growing demand," Wilson Tauro, country manager of southern Africa for Air France-KLM says.

    "This decision reinforces our commitment to providing seamless connections between South Africa and Europe, ensuring our passengers experience the convenience, comfort, and world-class service that Air France is known for. We look forward to welcoming more travellers onboard during this extended season."

    This extension offers passengers a chance to enjoy Air France’s renowned in-flight experience while exploring Cape Town’s rich culture, natural beauty, and vibrant cityscape.

    Read more: Air France, South Africa Tourism, air travel, travel industry, Cape Town travel, tourism and travel
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz