Jumeirah expands into Africa with luxury island, safari offering

Jumeirah has partnered with the Thanda Group to introduce two new exclusive destinations: Jumeirah Thanda Island in Tanzania and Jumeirah Thanda Safari in South Africa.

This collaboration marks Jumeirah’s first ventures into Africa, bringing together distinctive luxury experiences in the stunning settings of Shungimbili Island Marine Reserve and one of South Africa’s most renowned private safari destinations.

These new additions to Jumeirah’s portfolio mark the brand’s entry into Africa, showcasing its ongoing growth with destinations designed to inspire.

The partnerships reflect Jumeirah’s commitment to connecting people and cultures through unique and meaningful experiences.

Jumeirah Thanda Island

Jumeirah Thanda Island is a private 5-hectare retreat in Tanzania’s Shungimbili Island Marine Reserve, offering an exclusive villa with five suites and two Swahili Bandas. Accessible by helicopter or speedboat, guests enjoy activities like swimming with whale sharks and sailing Dhows.

The island emphasises marine conservation and supports the Star for Life youth empowerment programme.

Jumeirah Thanda Safari

Located in South Africa’s KwaZulu Natal, Jumeirah Thanda Safari offers luxury stays at Jumeirah Residences within a private Big Five reserve. Activities include game drives, bush walks, and cultural programs.

The reserve supports conservation efforts like Project Rhino KZN and the WWF Black Rhino Range Expansion.

Thomas Meier, chief operating officer and interim chief executive officer at Jumeirah, comments: "As we look to the future, our intent for Jumeirah is clear. We want to grow sustainably into new destinations and diversify our portfolio with a focus on properties that offer a distinct proposition and deliver enriching guest experiences rooted in culture and connection.

Exclusive African experiences

"Jumeirah Thanda Island and Jumeirah Thanda Safari epitomise this strategy. Not only do these exceptional properties mark our first entry into Africa – a market which continues to show strong growth in the luxury travel sector – but they represent a new style of experience for Jumeirah with everything from total exclusivity to the opportunity to experience the wonder of nature at its finest.

"With a focus on local culture and conservation, the values of Thanda very much align with our own, and we are immensely proud to continue the great work done to preserve and protect these inspiring destinations for generations to come. We look forward to welcoming our first guests later this year.”

Pierre Delvaux, founding chief executive officer at Thanda Group adds: “When our owners Christin and Dan Olofsson of Malmo, Sweden, and I first embarked on this journey in 2002, we envisioned partnering one day with a pioneering global operator whose vision aligned with our ethos and values, particularly concerning philanthropy and nature conservation. Now, on the 20th anniversary of opening our first lodge, we are thrilled to embark on the next chapter of our journey.

"It is a true privilege to partner with Jumeirah, and the entire Thanda team is filled with excitement and optimism for what the future holds. Our collective mission with Jumeirah remains to create magic for our guests and members while elevating our offering and guest experiences to new heights.”