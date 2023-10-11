Industries

Africa


#MentalHealth: Why supporting mental health in the MICE industry is so important

11 Oct 2023
The MICE industry is a high-pressure environment that can lead to burnout if not managed properly. In fact, event planners have one of the most stressful jobs in the world, due to the pressure to ensure high attendance, economic impact, and return on investment. Prioritising mental health can help event planners avoid burnout and sustain their careers in the long term.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

The events and exhibition industry plays a vital role in driving economic growth and fostering business connections.

However, the intense demands and pressures of this dynamic sector can significantly impact the mental health of its workforce which is why, in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) shares their tips to address this issue by encouraging all organisations within the industry to consider implementing the following:

Promote open communication

Encourage employees to openly discuss their mental health concerns without fear of judgment or repercussions. Create a culture where employees feel comfortable talking to their supervisors or HR about their mental health challenges, and ensure that communication channels are confidential and that employees know their concerns will be taken seriously.

Implement work-life balance initiatives

Recognise the importance of work-life balance and implement policies that support it. Encourage employees to take regular breaks, use their leave, and unplug from work outside of office hours. Avoid promoting a culture of excessive overtime and prioritise the well-being of your team members.

Offer employee support programmes

Provide access to mental health support programs, which offer confidential counselling and resources to employees dealing with personal or work-related challenges. These programs can be a lifeline for employees in need of support and can help them navigate difficult times.

Promote physical activity and wellness

Physical health and mental health are closely linked. Encourage physical activity by providing gym facilities, organising group exercise sessions, or offering incentives for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Promote wellness initiatives such as yoga classes, mindfulness sessions, or meditation workshops to help employees manage stress and improve mental well-being.

Training and awareness programmes

Conduct mental health awareness training for both employees and managers. Train managers to recognise signs of stress, anxiety, and burnout in their team members and provide them with resources to support staff effectively. For all employees, offer workshops or seminars on topics like stress management, resilience building, and work-related mental health challenges.

By implementing these tips, organisations can create a workplace that not only supports staff mental health but also fosters a culture of well-being and productivity. Prioritising mental health in the workplace is not only beneficial for employees but also contributes to the overall success and sustainability of the organisation.

