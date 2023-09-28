All the 2023 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards finalists

The 2023 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards finalists have been announced.

The Financial Mail AdFocus Awards are unique as they recognise agencies and individuals, not just for their creative and marketing skills, but for their all-around business acumen.

A thorough audited judging process was followed to get to the finalists. 2023 chair Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\SA, describes the process as “an incredibly rigorous pre-judging process, followed by a full day of varied and robust debate”.

“I am confident that the shortlisted finalists genuinely represent the very best our industry has to offer,” says Gallarelli.

He adds that this year’s leading agencies are not content with delivering only against the expectations of today but push, year on year, to meet the demands of the future. Gallarelli says that there are several categories that are too close to call.

Of the finalists, Weber Shandwick is shortlisted in three categories as is Ogilvy SA, with Joe Public shortlisted in two.

TBWA is shortlisted in four categories, split into two for TBWA/SA, with TBWA Hunt Lascaris Durban and TBWA\Hunt Lascaris JHB with one each.

Razor PR (shortlisted in 2020, winner in 2021 and 2022) is shortlisted for the fourth year in a row, while Rapt Creative is shortlisted in the Medium agency, having moved up this year from the Small Agency category, which the agency won last year.

In the student category, which this year carries a cash prize sponsored by Park Advertising, the Red & Yellow Creative School has three finalists.

The AdFocus Awards 2023 finalists

The finalists are:

Small Agency of the Year

Happy Friday



Matte BLK



Retroviral

Medium Agency of the Year

Grid Worldwide Branding & Design



Rapt Creative



Two Tone Global

Large Agency of the Year

Joe Public United



Ogilvy SA



TBWA\Hunt Lascaris JHB

Public Relations Agency of the Year

Magna Carta



Razor PR



Weber Shandwick

Specialised Agency of the Year

Levergy



MakeReign



Mscsports



PlusNarrative

Media Agency of the Year

The MediaShop



PHD

Partnership of the Year (Sponsored by IAS)

Grey & Savannah



Joe Public & Nedbank



Ogilvy & Carling Black Label



TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Durban & BuildIt

African Impact Award

TBWA\SA



Weber Shandwick