Africa


All the 2023 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards finalists

28 Sep 2023
The 2023 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards finalists have been announced.
Source: © Bizcommunity The 2023 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards' finalists have been announced
Source: © Bizcommunity The 2023 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards' finalists have been announced

The Financial Mail AdFocus Awards are unique as they recognise agencies and individuals, not just for their creative and marketing skills, but for their all-around business acumen.

A thorough audited judging process was followed to get to the finalists. 2023 chair Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\SA, describes the process as “an incredibly rigorous pre-judging process, followed by a full day of varied and robust debate”.

“I am confident that the shortlisted finalists genuinely represent the very best our industry has to offer,” says Gallarelli.

He adds that this year’s leading agencies are not content with delivering only against the expectations of today but push, year on year, to meet the demands of the future. Gallarelli says that there are several categories that are too close to call.

Of the finalists, Weber Shandwick is shortlisted in three categories as is Ogilvy SA, with Joe Public shortlisted in two.

TBWA is shortlisted in four categories, split into two for TBWA/SA, with TBWA Hunt Lascaris Durban and TBWA\Hunt Lascaris JHB with one each.

Razor PR (shortlisted in 2020, winner in 2021 and 2022) is shortlisted for the fourth year in a row, while Rapt Creative is shortlisted in the Medium agency, having moved up this year from the Small Agency category, which the agency won last year.

In the student category, which this year carries a cash prize sponsored by Park Advertising, the Red & Yellow Creative School has three finalists.

The AdFocus Awards 2023 finalists

The finalists are:

Small Agency of the Year

  • Happy Friday
  • Matte BLK
  • Retroviral

Medium Agency of the Year

  • Grid Worldwide Branding & Design
  • Rapt Creative
  • Two Tone Global

Large Agency of the Year

  • Joe Public United
  • Ogilvy SA
  • TBWA\Hunt Lascaris JHB

Public Relations Agency of the Year

  • Magna Carta
  • Razor PR
  • Weber Shandwick

Specialised Agency of the Year

  • Levergy
  • MakeReign
  • Mscsports
  • PlusNarrative

Media Agency of the Year

  • The MediaShop
  • PHD

Partnership of the Year (Sponsored by IAS)

  • Grey & Savannah
  • Joe Public & Nedbank
  • Ogilvy & Carling Black Label
  • TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Durban & BuildIt

African Impact Award

  • TBWA\SA
  • Weber Shandwick

  • Adaptability Award

    • Two Tone Global
    • Weber Shandwick

    Transformation Award

    No finalists are announced for this category as there was a clear winner significantly ahead that will be announced on the night.

    Group of the Year

    • M&C Saatchi Group SA
    • Ogilvy SA
    • TBWA\SA

    Student of the Year - (sponsored by Park Advertising)

    • Jané Louw – Cape Town Creative School
    • Philipa Scholtz - Red & Yellow School
    • Natalie Ray - Red & Yellow School
    • Xolisa Thamarnan - Red & Yellow School

    “Congratulations to all the finalists,” says Gallarelli.

    Individual Awards

    Agency of the Year, Lifetime Achiever, Industry Leader and Shapeshifter will be announced on the evening of the event, which takes place on 24 November 2023.

    NextOptions
    Read more: advertising awards, PR agency, Financial Mail, IAS, small agency, AdFocus Awards, marketing awards, Student Awards, creative awards, Luca Gallarelli

