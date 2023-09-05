Industries

Marcus Moshapalo joins Net#work BBDO as ECD

5 Sep 2023
Net#work BBDO has appointed Marcus Moshapalo as executive creative director from 1 September 2023, as the driving force behind its partners' creative ambitions.
Marcus Moshapalo has been appointed executive creative director. Source: Supplied.
Marcus Moshapalo has been appointed executive creative director. Source: Supplied.

With over 20 years’ experience, pegged by local and international accolades, Moshapalo’s crafted ability to captivate audiences by intercepting to the mood of the moment, continues to break new ground.

Learning new things

“I’m eager to contribute to Net#work BBDO’s legacy as a pioneer,” says Mashapalo. “Together with my team, I’m committed to learn new things, to do important work, and bring our partners’ visions to life - for life.”

During his career, Moshapalo has led iconic local and international brands’ creative campaigns – across banking, entertainment, fast-moving consumer goods, motoring, telecommunications, and public awareness and government communication campaigns. And has recently been named as one of the Loeries 2023 judges in the Print, Radio, Crafts, SA Non-English category.

Image supplied: Marcus Moshapalo is the new ECD at VMLY&R
VMLY&R appoints new executive creative director

8 Nov 2022

Renowned for his visionary approach to creative, Moshapalo draws inspiration from music, video games, comic books, all forms of media, and a deep connection to current happenings, and audiences, to tell stories that resonate and captivate.

Authentic

In parallel, Net#work BBDO says it takes pirde in creating campaigns that authentically celebrate South African culture and relevance. Now led by a new breed of leaders, Net#work is ready to unleash its new approach to unlock the alchemy of strategy, creative, data and technology in the ideation of brand experiences that move individuals and our partner’s businesses. A case in point being the recent bronze win at the Bookmarks 2023 for Best Use Of Data for the limited edition Mercedes-Benz GLC campaign.

“We have always been committed to pushing creative boundaries, fostering social change, and making a lasting impact on the advertising industry,” says Leo Manne, managing director at Net#work BBDO.

“With Marcus’ passion and precision behind our drive to redefine the boundaries of creativity, we will continue to propel the best brands in the business to new heights, and leave a permanent mark on the advertising and creative landscape.”

NextOptions
Read more: creative, Net#work BBDO, ECD, appointment, Marcus Moshapalo

