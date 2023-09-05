KFC delivers first ever order by drone in SA

KFC made history during the KFC T20 International Series against Australia by executing the first ever delivery by drone. The famous 21-piece KFC bucket was delivered to Proteas player, Dave Miller through this innovative and groundbreaking way during the live match.

The memorable experience was one of the ways that the KFC brand showcased their commitment to enabling the ultimate fan experience, making sure that even the Proteas don’t miss a moment of the action. The unparalleled food delivery highlights the brand’s continued dedication to finding innovative ways to provide ease to its consumers, regardless of where they may choose to enjoy South Africa’s favourite fried chicken.

Grant Macpherson, chief marketing officer of KFC Africa, commented, "KFC is intentional about creating memorable experiences for fans of both our irresistible finger lickin’ good chicken and connecting with their passion points like cricket, which is one of South Africa’s favourite sports. Our 10 - year anniversary of being the title sponsor of the KFC T20 International Series provided us with an irresistible opportunity to create unforgettable experiences for cricket fans. The live KFC Drone delivery is a first of its kind on our shores and we are excited to bring SA’s favourite chicken to the fans – and this time delivered directly to their seat.”

Davis Miller

“Talk about an epic and memorable experience”, said Proteas star David Miller on having his KFC Bucket delivered via a drone. Miller continued to say “I don't think anybody has ever had chicken served in this kind of way. KFC is widely recognised as one of the hippest brands, and the company more than lived up to my expectations by being there at the cricket match."

Whilst the fans are enjoying the sold-out KFC T20 International Series in-stadium, fans at home can also purchase their favourite KFC meals on the KFC App and get it delivered, so that they don’t miss out on a moment of the action.