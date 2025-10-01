South Africa
Retail FMCG
    What’s next for KFC after it reveals its legendary secret recipe?

    In a move that could shake up the global fast-food industry, KFC Africa has announced that it will do the unthinkable: reveal its world-famous secret recipe on Wednesday, 8 October 2025.
    1 Oct 2025
    1 Oct 2025
    Photo by on
    Photo by William Boateng on Unsplash

    The 11 herbs and spices have been a closely guarded secret for decades, known only to a select few within the company.

    Over the years, competitors have attempted to replicate the taste, conspiracy theorists have spun wild ideas, and social media has kept the mystery alive.

    Now, for the first time, the truth will be shared with the public.

    “The world deserves the truth”

    “People have been asking us for years about our secret recipe,” says Grant Macpherson, chief marketing and digital officer, KFC Africa.

    “They’ve guessed, they’ve pleaded, and they’ve done their best to copy it. And now we’ve decided the world can finally share it. We think it will be better for everyone if it’s out in the open.”

    While Macpherson acknowledges that some may question the reasoning behind revealing one of the brand’s most valuable assets, he insists the timing is right. “History will decide whether or not this is a masterstroke, but we believe it will be good for us and most importantly good for South Africa.”


    Mystery and speculation

    For decades, the secret recipe has been the cornerstone of the KFC brand, fueling everything from competitive strategies to cultural references.

    Macpherson admits there will be speculation as to why the brand is choosing to reveal it now.

    “There’s obviously going to be a lot of speculation about why we would give away this precious asset, and why now,” he says.

    “Our loyal customers may be wondering whether this will kill the mystique that has made KFC South Africa’s biggest quick-service restaurant brand. We don’t think it will, but everything will become clear on 8 October. Until then, all the guesses and opinions will be just that.”

    A bold gamble

    For KFC, the announcement is a gamble that could redefine brand loyalty and reshape perceptions in a market where consumers increasingly demand transparency. The reveal could either reinforce KFC’s status as one of South Africa’s fast-food leader or open the door to intensified competition.

    Until the big day, speculation will only intensify. Whether it turns out to be a marketing masterstroke or a risk too far, one thing is certain: on 8 October, the world will finally know the truth behind KFC’s legendary recipe.

