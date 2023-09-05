Industries

What's Next with Aki: The video podcast watched by South Africa's business leaders

5 Sep 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
By appearing on What's Next, these executives had a direct line of communication with the country's top business decision-makers and were able to share their insights and knowledge.
What's Next with Aki: The video podcast watched by South Africa's business leaders

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou is South Africa’s leading ICT video podcast, watched by the country’s business leaders and industry experts.

This makes it the perfect place for executives to promote themselves, their ideas, and their companies.

Click here to learn more about interview packages on What’s Next.

Many of South Africa’s leading executives have already taken advantage of this, booking an interview package on What’s Next and joining an esteemed guest line up. In 2023, this includes:

  • Samsung South Africa VP Justin Hume
  • Liquid C2 CEO David Behr
  • Africa Data Centres Executive Dr Angus Hay
  • Netstock CTO Barry Kukkuk
  • Mazda Southern Africa MD Craig Roberts
  • Fedgroup CEO Grand Field

By appearing on What’s Next, these executives had a direct line of communication with the country’s top business decision-makers and were able to share their insights and knowledge.

Interview packages on What’s Next

MyBroadband’s marketing team offers interview packages which guarantee executives excellent exposure on What’s Next.

These packages include a video interview on What’s Next, which is promoted on the What’s Next website, MyBroadband, YouTube, Facebook, and Spotify.

Click here to learn more about interview packages on What’s Next.

Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
