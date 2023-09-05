Hectic Nine-9 back on air after 15-month hiatus

SABC2 has announced that Hectic Nine-9 is returning to the channel with new episodes today.

The popular youth variety show has been on a production hiatus since May 2022, and the channel says it looks forward to airing new, fresh episodes that will entertain the youth of South Africa.

Platform

Hectic Nine-9 provides a platform for young people to tackle issues and express relatable views that resonate with young viewers from all walks of South Africa.

Returning for its seventeenth season live from Cape Town, the Trace Studios-produced show will be making its return to SABC 2 with three brand-new faces.

Fresh faces

Hailing from the Mother City, Anathi Godlo and Amanda Masilela will join forces with Mpilo Ntanzi from Durban to keep “HN9ers” glued to their screens from Tuesdays to Thursdays at 4:30pm.

The trio from the coasts will join Dante Poole, who is no stranger to Mzansi, as he made his television debut with S3s (SABC 3) Hectic on 3. Poole went on to enjoy three glorious seasons with the program and has graduated to becoming one of Hectic Nine-9’s presenters.