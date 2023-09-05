Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsBiz TakeoutsIAB Bookmarks AwardsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Joe PublicNew MediaJacaranda FMMultiChoiceMachine_The Publicity WorkshopAlgoa FMEntravision in AfricaBizcommunity.comProvantageSocial PlacesDStv Media SalesMediamarkOFM RadioBullion PR & CommunicationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

TV News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Hectic Nine-9 back on air after 15-month hiatus

5 Sep 2023
SABC2 has announced that Hectic Nine-9 is returning to the channel with new episodes today.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

The popular youth variety show has been on a production hiatus since May 2022, and the channel says it looks forward to airing new, fresh episodes that will entertain the youth of South Africa.

Platform

Hectic Nine-9 provides a platform for young people to tackle issues and express relatable views that resonate with young viewers from all walks of South Africa.

Leslie Adams says investing in local content makes business sense. Source: Mzansi Magic.
Investing in hot local content makes business sense

By 30 Aug 2023

Returning for its seventeenth season live from Cape Town, the Trace Studios-produced show will be making its return to SABC 2 with three brand-new faces.

Fresh faces

Hailing from the Mother City, Anathi Godlo and Amanda Masilela will join forces with Mpilo Ntanzi from Durban to keep “HN9ers” glued to their screens from Tuesdays to Thursdays at 4:30pm.

The trio from the coasts will join Dante Poole, who is no stranger to Mzansi, as he made his television debut with S3s (SABC 3) Hectic on 3. Poole went on to enjoy three glorious seasons with the program and has graduated to becoming one of Hectic Nine-9’s presenters.

NextOptions
Read more: Show, SABC2, Hectic Nine-9, TV

Related

Image supplied. The official nominees for the National Film & TV Awards South Africa (NFTA) has been released by the National Film Academy
All the National Film & TV Awards South Africa nominees17 hours ago
Image supplied. This morning Thami Ngubeni joins eNCA as co-anchor with Gareth Edwards on SA Morning
Thami Ngubeni joins eNCA's SA Morning1 day ago
Source: © 123rf From 1 September 2023. BBC Studios’ multi-genre channel, BBC UKTV, will expand to DStv’s compact package while its lifestyle channel, BBC Lifestyle, will join DStv family.
BBC Studios and MultiChoice expand BBC channels on DStv25 Aug 2023
Derek Watts has died. Source: MNet.
Carte Blanche presenter Derek Watts has died22 Aug 2023
Nyanga Tshabalala- The voice behind Zikwe and Reshoketswe Maredi- Zikwe’s left arm. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheMuppet: Nyanga Tshabalala on voicing Takalani Sesame's Zikwe16 Aug 2023
Image supplied.The 17th Annual South African Film and Television Awards nominees have been announced
All the 2023 Safta nominees8 Aug 2023
Source:
Tshedza Pictures nominated in 11 Safta categories for The River and Legacy8 Aug 2023
Source:
MTN and Disney+ launch mobile plan3 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz