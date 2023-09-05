Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsBiz TakeoutsIAB Bookmarks AwardsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Joe PublicNew MediaJacaranda FMMultiChoiceMachine_The Publicity WorkshopAlgoa FMEntravision in AfricaBizcommunity.comProvantageSocial PlacesDStv Media SalesMediamarkOFM RadioBullion PR & CommunicationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Branding News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


#BehindtheBrandManager: Sizwe Mdladla from soccer to a passion for branding

5 Sep 2023
Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
Sizwe Mdladla Nando's GM: digital marketing IMEA started off thinking he wanted to own a soccer team, but then he found his passion for branding.
Image supplied. Sizwe Mdladla Nando’s GM: Digital Marketing IMEA discovered a passion for branding
Image supplied. Sizwe Mdladla Nando’s GM: Digital Marketing IMEA discovered a passion for branding

What did you study and why?

After school I studied a Sports Management degree at university. The plan was to one day own my own soccer team and get it promoted from grass roots soccer all the way to the PSL.

I was influenced a lot by Sir Alex Ferguson back then and I wanted to emulate him.

But then I saw this degree had physiology, biology and all sorts of other sciences; and I realised that perhaps this wasn’t for me.

So after a year I registered at Bond University for a BCom in management. Here I discovered that I actually enjoy the principles of selling and marketing and it became my niche.

After completing that degree, I was compelled by my mother to continue studying and do my honours. She was very concerned that nothing made me stand out, as most job seekers have undergraduate degrees in tow when seeking employment. My next step was to register at Vega Brand Communication School for my honours degree, which I completed in a year and the rest as they say is history.

Nando's and Pick n Pay Clothing collab on Spring/Summer collection
Nando's and Pick n Pay Clothing collab on Spring/Summer collection

22 hours ago

How did you get into branding?

My first step towards a career in branding was my honours degree from Vega. It ignited in me a need and desire to be involved in all things branding and brand building. My actual qualification was BA Hons in Brand Leadership – a degree I recommend to anyone who wants to get into branding. Here is where I found my passion and motivation for branding.

What does your job entail?

In short, my job entails being accountable for the design, implementation and execution of the digital marketing strategy for Nando’s SA & IMEA. I am also responsible for digital channel growth, all digital communication and media management. But the most important part of my job is driving digital revenue generation.

Not everything that we conceive works all the time, but am lucky enough to work for a company that allows us to fail quickly - but fail forward and use failure as learnings

What do you love about your job?

What I love the most about my role is that not much is subjective. It either works or it doesn’t. In our field we are fortunate to have data readily available at our fingertips. So, it’s very easy to see whether an initiative is working or not. This also allows us the flexibility to pivot quickly when we need to. Not everything that we conceive works all the time, but am lucky enough to work for a company that allows us to fail quickly - but fail forward and use failure as learnings.

#OrchidsandOnions: Nando's gives us a real feed
#OrchidsandOnions: Nando's gives us a real feed

By 20 Feb 2023

What is challenging in your work, and in your industry in terms of branding?

Competition is very intense in our space; the most challenging part of my role is trying to always stay ahead of the curve.

Then there is making sure my team is strategically aligned with the business goals and objectives, which can prove challenging when you manage a team of strong-willed specialists.

The challenge is to channel all their specialist knowledge and energies towards a common goal. Key to this is being able to provide the right environment for them to thrive within.

24 hours can be a long time in our industry, always be at the forefront of new information

What would you say to a young person who expresses an interest in branding and this kind of work? What advice would you give them?

I’d tell a young person to not give up after one or two or three or even four rejections. If you really believe this is the space in which you want to grow your career, fight for it.

It’s also very helpful to read up on brands and trends in this space, 24 hours can be a long time in our industry, always be at the forefront of new information.

You can never know enough.

What also really helped me in my journey was having a coach and a mentor. Nothing can beat experience, having someone in your corner who has been there and done that is invaluable.

NextOptions
Danette Breitenbach
Danette Breitenbach's articles

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Read more: Brands, digital marketing, branding, Nando's, Danette Breitenbach, #BehindtheBrandManager

Related

Avatar's Mzamo Xala: African creativity drives business impact
Avatar's Mzamo Xala: African creativity drives business impact20 hours ago
Nando's and Pick n Pay Clothing collab on Spring/Summer collection
Nando's and Pick n Pay Clothing collab on Spring/Summer collection22 hours ago
Achieving world-class African animation through continental cross-collaboration
Achieving world-class African animation through continental cross-collaboration31 Aug 2023
Coca-Cola: The world's most valuable and strongest non-alcoholic drinks brand
Coca-Cola: The world's most valuable and strongest non-alcoholic drinks brand29 Aug 2023
#OrchidsandOnions: Lekkeslaap gives us a lekker ad
#OrchidsandOnions: Lekkeslaap gives us a lekker ad29 Aug 2023
#WomensMonth: Devi Sankaree Govender - Women have to take their own place in the sun
#WomensMonth: Devi Sankaree Govender - Women have to take their own place in the sun28 Aug 2023
Image supplied. Micha Suarez De Koning, CTIO at Sprout Performance Partners, gives three tips to boost your data-driven marketing efforts
3 Tips to boost your data-driven marketing efforts28 Aug 2023
Doug Place is Nando's chief marketing officer. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheIMC: Doug Place, CMO for Nando's Africa, Middle East, and South Asia25 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz