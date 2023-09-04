Nando's and Pick n Pay Clothing collab on Spring/Summer collection

Pick n Pay Clothing, renowned for its affordable yet quality clothing, is partnering with Nando's, the hottest chick in the game. These two iconic South African brands are launching an exclusive collection of tees that are set to fire up the fashionistas as we spring into Spring.

Image supplied

With the theme of “Ignited by Diversity. One Nation. One Chicken”, the range is a tribute to the Mzansi spirit of collaboration, creativity and multiplicity; perfectly timeous as we celebrate what it means to be truly South African this Heritage month.

Nando’s, the sauce of South Africa’s pride since ’87, is sure to amass invaluable street cred through these fresh 100% cotton tees.

Pertunia Mabotja, marketing manager of customer experience at Nando’s, says: “We are delighted to announce our exciting partnership with Pick n Pay Clothing for this exclusive t-shirt range. Just like our diverse menu, this collection offers something for everyone. We appreciate the love and support we receive from the South African community. Through this collaboration, we aim to give South Africans of all ages the opportunity to literally wear their hearts on their sleeves and join us as we proudly reaffirm our commitment and love for this amazing country we live in. Our commitment to South Africans is unwavering, making this project particularly special to us. This one’s dedicated to you, Mzansi!"

The Nando’s & Pick n Pay Clothing collection harmoniously fuses the best elements of both brands: it melds Nando’s zesty flavours and playfulness with the premium 100% cotton tees that Pick n Pay Clothing prides itself on.

The range features 12 distinctively local tees catering to women, men, and children, alongside an adorable “Born in the New SA” onesie designed for babies. The collection showcases Nando’s signature font and its iconic PERi-PERi sauce bottles. Vibrant hues, including the national flag and the outline of the African continent, infuse the designs with an authentically South African touch.

Diverging from the usual style of designer collaborations, this unique partnership “blends the spirited essence of Nando’s with Pick n Pay Clothing’s dedication to accessible and trendy fashion,” explains Hazel Pillay, General Manager of Pick n Pay Clothing.

“The range of tees will undoubtedly elevate your t-shirt game this summer, making you feel as ‘hot’ as Nando’s legendary sauces,” she adds.

Pillay also notes that collaborations are gaining popularity because they allow brands to offer exclusive ranges that align with the latest trends, while injecting fun and uniqueness into their offerings.

"Collaborating with Nando’s, a popular brand known for its unique flavour and spirit, is an incredible opportunity to produce something unique and exceptional for our customers,” says Pillay.

The collection by this iconic Mzansi duo will be available exclusively at select Pick n Pay Clothing stores and online at www.picknpayclothing.co.za