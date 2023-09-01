Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsBiz TakeoutsIAB Bookmarks AwardsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Agribusiness News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Compcom's fresh produce market inquiry kicks off roadshow

1 Sep 2023
The Competition Commission's Fresh Produce Market Inquiry (FPMI) was launched in March this year to drive more inclusivity in the fresh produce value chain. With findings due in 12 months, the FPMI is engaging with stakeholders across the country.
The fresh produce value chain is coming under scrutiny. Source: Scott Warman/Unsplash
The fresh produce value chain is coming under scrutiny. Source: Scott Warman/Unsplash

“The food and agro-processing sector has been a priority for the Commission since 2008 due to its significant contribution to the economy broadly and its potential to serve as a driver of inclusive growth in the South African economy," said Commissioner Doris Tshepe in a media statement to launch FPMI..

"It is for these reasons that the Commission, through the FPMI, intends to conduct an inquiry into the fresh produce value chain, in order to understand its functioning and the features, or combination of features, which may be impeding competition and participation.”

PepsiCo raises R600,000 to assist Food Forward SA
PepsiCo raises R600,000 to assist Food Forward SA

2 days ago

FPMI is hosting a series of workshops for small and emerging farmers from September to October 2023 across the country.

These workshops aim to engage farmers on various aspects of their experiences in the fresh produce sector, including challenges related to market access, input procurement, unfair treatment in sales, access to finance, and water access.

The insights gathered will help FPMI assess whether there are factors in the fresh produce value chain that hinder competition. Small and emerging farmers are encouraged to participate and share their experiences.

After the workshops, public hearings will take place in October 2023. The FPMI's goal is to examine competition-related issues in the fresh produce value chain and publish its final report by October 2024.

The workshops will be in these four provinces:

• Limpopo: Vhembe district from 5-6 September 2023

• Limpopo: Mopani/Tzaneen district from 12-13 September 2023

• Eastern Cape: Keiskammahoek region from 18-20 September 2023

• Kwazulu-Natal: Tugela region from 27-28 September

• Western Cape: Vredendal-Clanwilliam region between 2-6 October 2023

NextOptions
Read more: food security, supply chain, Competition Commission, fresh produce

Related

Competition Commission and Spar have reached a consent agreement
Competition Commission and Spar have reached a consent agreement1 day ago
PepsiCo raises R600,000 to assist Food Forward SA
PepsiCo raises R600,000 to assist Food Forward SA2 days ago
Source: © 123rf The latest Takealot Competition Commission ruling seems unlikely to affect Amazon's long-term African expansion plans
Amazon.com forges ahead despite Comp Comm's requirements2 days ago
3 vital minerals found to enhance potato growth
3 vital minerals found to enhance potato growth18 Aug 2023
UAE, Egypt sign $500m wheat deal
UAE, Egypt sign $500m wheat deal15 Aug 2023
Competition Commission found that Vodacom would own 60% of the national fibre network. Source: Compare Fibre/Unsplash
Why Competition Commission blocked Vodacom's fibre bid10 Aug 2023
Source: © 123rf The Competition Commission’s stance on Google’s search dominance will afford many small companies a unique opportunity, but it has serious consequences for SA’s larger brands
Competition Commission remedial actions for Google: Good for small brands, not so much for big brands10 Aug 2023
Collaboration key to driving South African agriculture forward - Agbiz
Collaboration key to driving South African agriculture forward - Agbiz2 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz