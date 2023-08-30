Industries

PepsiCo raises R600,000 to assist Food Forward SA

30 Aug 2023
PepsiCo's commitment to food security and access to nutritious food saw its global employee engagement and fundraising programme, Move for Good, raise $35,000 to assist Food Forward SA in its hunger-fighting efforts across the country.
L to R: Devendri Adari, from the PepsiCo Foundation; Riaan Heyl, CEO at PepsiCo South Africa; Andy du Plessis, managing director of FoodForward SA and Eugene Willemsen, chief Executive officer of PepsiCo Africa, Middle East & South Asia. Image supplied
L to R: Devendri Adari, from the PepsiCo Foundation; Riaan Heyl, CEO at PepsiCo South Africa; Andy du Plessis, managing director of FoodForward SA and Eugene Willemsen, chief Executive officer of PepsiCo Africa, Middle East & South Asia. Image supplied

The programme, funded by the PepsiCo Foundation, encouraged employees across the Africa, Middle East and South Asia region to increase their physical activity over a six-week period in exchange for a donation to the beneficiary organisation.

Collaboration key to driving South African agriculture forward - Agbiz
Collaboration key to driving South African agriculture forward - Agbiz

2 Aug 2023

The funds raised, which equates to over R600,000, will contribute towards FoodForward SA's food delivery programs including warehouse foodbanking, virtual foodbanking, mobile rural depots, and specifically the Mother & Child Nutrition Programme. The Mother & Child Nutrition Programme, which is currently piloted in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape provinces, aims to ensure that at-risk pregnant women and children have access to safe, healthy, and nutritious food for proper growth and development.

Furthermore, PepsiCo’s donation will assist FoodForward SA in its mission to distribute around 22,000 tons of food annually equating to 88 million meals, to a network of 2,750 beneficiary organisations that enable FoodForward SA to reach nearly one million vulnerable people daily.

Read more: food security, PepsiCo, PepsiCo Foundation, Food Forward SA

