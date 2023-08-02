Collaboration key to driving South African agriculture forward - Agbiz

South Africa faces significant challenges of high unemployment, weak economic growth prospects, rising poverty and inequality. These are issues that should dominate the thinking of the political leaders, business and society at large.

"Any divisive matter that takes the focus away from rebuilding an inclusive South Africa should be avoided. The weekend events from various political party leaders that called for harm on the farming community are disappointing and are not in the country's interest," says Francois Strydom, Chairman of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa (Agbiz).

Driving agribusiness forward

"These events are contrary to President Ramapgosa's wishes for a social compact with all partners. These events may destroy the progress that many organisations and businesses have achieved in terms of a common vision, purpose and future for agriculture in SA. We, therefore, call on political leaders across the political spectrum to condemn divisive language and promote the spirit of cooperation.

"The people of South Africa should work together to build our country. The farming and agribusiness sectors are key to rebuilding the South African economy, food security and job creation.

"The focus should be on attracting investment into these sectors and to support a sector of society that is already vulnerable to safety leadership is required to foster conditions under which parties can work together for the good of the country. We, therefore, call on the President not to be silent on such matters but to rebuke it in the strongest terms," adds Strydom.