    VMLY&R appoints new executive creative director

    8 Nov 2022
    VMLY&R has appointed Marcus Moshapalo as executive creative director, effective from the beginning of November. He will be overseeing the creative teams in the Joburg office.
    Image supplied: Marcus Moshapalo is the new ECD at VMLY&R
    Image supplied: Marcus Moshapalo is the new ECD at VMLY&R

    Moshapalo has 18 years of agency experience behind him, during which he has worked on some of the country’s most iconic brands, making him well-equipped for the heavy-hitting client partners he’ll be working with at VMLY&R.

    “This was a key appointment for us, as the role encompasses some of our biggest accounts,” says Joint CEO Jarred Cinman. “We needed someone with the necessary experience who could deliver market-leading creative work. Marcus has proven that he can hold his own with the best in the business. We’re delighted to welcome him to the VMLY&R Joburg team.”

    “I love VMLY&R’s vision, which is to make work that lives in people’s lives,” says Moshapalo. “What that means to me is building and fostering great relationships with both the amazing roster of clients and our very talented agency teams, ultimately making work that embodies that vision.”

    Image: Danette Breitenbach. All the Effie Awards South Africa 2022 winners
    2022 Effie Awards South Africa winners announced

    28 Oct 2022

    He says the opportunity arrived at exactly the right time. “I was a bit of a late bloomer in terms of my career path and trajectory. In a lot of ways, it was good because I got to focus on my craft and learn what kind of creative and leader I wanted to be. The opportunity came at the time when I felt I was ready for the next step on my journey.”
    Aside from his experience, Moshapalo believes his temperament will add the most value. “I am deeply passionate about what I do. I can also be stubborn,” he says.

    “Hopefully the combination of these two qualities can help me identify and fight for work that really matters.”

    NextOptions
    new appointments, advertising industry, advertising news, VMLY&R, Marcus Moshapalo

    Let's do Biz