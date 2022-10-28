2022 Effie Awards South Africa winners announced

Ogilvy South Africa took home a Grand Effie for its client AB InBev (South Africa) / Carling Black Label for Bridal Armour at the 2022 Effie Awards South Africa, at a gala event held at the Focus Rooms venue in Johannesburg on Thursday evening.

Image: Danette Breitenbach. All the Effie Awards South Africa 2022 winners

Effie Awards South Africa 2022 jury chair, Mpume Ngobese says: “Winning an Effie is ‘next level tough’. The magic continues to lie in balancing the narrative when talking about the effectiveness story: the context, the brand challenge, the campaign objectives, the [growth] insight, the work and the results."

She also congratulated all the 2022 finalists and the winners, with a special congratulations to the second Grand Effie South Africa winner, saying: "You are all deserving of the recognition because you have produced ideas that work, ideas that drive growth.”

Effectivenéss: a brand's success

Now in its second year on home soil, the global Effie programme celebrates the most effective marketing communications campaigns of the past year. Known by advertisers and agencies as the pre-eminent award in the industry, the awards honour the most significant achievement in advertising and marketing communications that contribute to a brand's success: effectiveness.

“Following the extremely successful inaugural Effie Awards in 2021, this year’s programme has truly surpassed our expectations. The success of any awards programme can, in many ways, be measured by the quality and quantity of entries it received. The entries and winners in this year’s programme have more than reinforced the fact that our sector exhibits world-class levels of creativity. More importantly, however, that the work entered is underpinned by a clear and strategic understanding of the importance of effectiveness in relation to marketing and business objectives,” says Karabo Songo, ACA chair.

The 2022 Effie Awards South Africa winners

AGENCY SUBMISSION CLIENT CATEGORY AWARD Grey Africa / Liquid It’s Dry But You Can Sell In It: How Levity Nearly Doubled Savanna’s Volume Despite Prohibition Distell / Savanna Sustained Success - Products, Services Bronze Joe Public The Anti-Advertising Advertising Campaign: How Nedbank disrupted a culture of consumerism to win market share Nedbank Marketing Disruptors Bronze Joe Public How sustained great advertising has become a competitive advantage for the Chicken Licken brand and business. Chicken Licken Sustained Success - Products, Services Bronze M&C Saatchi Abel Making "Private School Chicken" Always Affordable Nando's South Africa Restaurants Bronze M&C Saatchi Abel Animals Do What? NSPCA Social Good - Brands / Positive Change Bronze Ogilvy South Africa Castle Lite - Switch to Renewable AB InBev (South Africa) / Castle Lite Environmental - Brands / Non-Profit Bronze VMLY&R (South Africa) Big Ads for Small Business Hollard Marketing Disruptors Bronze VMLY&R (South Africa) Big Ads for Small Business Hollard Social Good - Brands / Positive Change Bronze Grey South Africa Burger King Value Campaign Burger King. Restaurants Silver Ogilvy South Africa In Our Own Words Mondelez / Cadbury Dairy Milk Snacks and Desserts Silver Ogilvy South Africa Growing from Strength to Strength AB InBev (South Africa) / Carling Black Label Sustained Success - Products, Services Silver M&C Saatchi Abel “How Superbalist.com got South Africans to wear the music they love” Superbalist.com Data-Driven / Commerce & Shopper Effies Gold M&C Saatchi Abel “How Superbalist.com got South Africans to wear the music they love over Winter” Superbalist.com E-Commerce / Commerce & Shopper Effies Gold MetropolitanRepublic Integrated Communications #ILoveEatingRussians Eskort Performance Marketing Gold Ogilvy South Africa Bride Armour AB InBev (South Africa) / Carling Black Label Social Good - Brands / Positive Change Gold VMLY&R (South Africa) Big Ads for Small Business Hollard Insurance Gold Ogilvy South Africa Bride Armour AB InBev (South Africa) / Carling Black Label Social Good - Brands / Positive Change Grand Effie

ACA bursary scheme

In line with its focus on education and empowering young students to enter the profession, Songo announced the continuation of the ACA Bursary Scheme with five bursaries awarded to previously disadvantaged females pursuing a marketing, advertising, and communication qualification.

The addition of these bursaries brings to 103 the total bursaries awarded as a direct result of the ACA hosted effectiveness awards programmes since inception in 2010.

“I would like to congratulate all the agency and client partner teams on their wins, including the finalists who received recognition for their effectiveness prior to this evening. The work our sector produces and that has been presented during this year’s programme reinforces and consistently ensures that we remain relevant where it truly matters - as valuable partners in the pursuit of business success,” says Songo.

Collaboration across business units

Real marketing effectiveness requires collaboration across business units and a series of dialogues leading up to the 2022 Effie Summit focused on C-Suite Power Couples drawn from some of South Africa’s most effective brands.

The dialogues explored the partnerships of these dynamic duos in the boardroom and how these effective partnerships unlock incredible brand and business growth.

The first dialogue held on the 8 September was led by Nedbank’s Khensani Nobanda: group exec marketing & corporate affairs and CFO Michael Davis who explored the building of frameworks to improve, scale and celebrate wins, tracking KPIs and budgets to jointly optimise shared goals.

The second dialogue was held on 15 September with Discovery’s CMO Firoz Bhorat and chief marketing technologist, Lida Sinclair in the hot seat.

With marketing increasingly becoming a bigger ‘investor’ in business tech, and tech an ever-increasing part of marketing and the customer experience, the moderated session unpacked the vital importance of the CMO/CTO collaboration debate

The dialogues were followed by the Effie Summit where Dr Alistair Mokoena, country director at Google delivered a keynote address to attendees on using effective marketing to drive shared inclusive sustainable growth in organisations.

Driving home the point that effectiveness encompasses numerous touchpoints, Alistair unpacked the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and the 3Ps (People, Planet, Profit) and how this should inform all that we do as a sector.

The Effie Awards South Africa is organised by the ACA with Sponsors, Nedbank, Sanlam, SAB, RMB, GIB, Aon, Investec, Metropolitan and Silversoft.