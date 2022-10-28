Industries

    2022 Effie Awards South Africa winners announced

    28 Oct 2022
    Ogilvy South Africa took home a Grand Effie for its client AB InBev (South Africa) / Carling Black Label for Bridal Armour at the 2022 Effie Awards South Africa, at a gala event held at the Focus Rooms venue in Johannesburg on Thursday evening.
    Image: Danette Breitenbach. All the Effie Awards South Africa 2022 winners
    Image: Danette Breitenbach. All the Effie Awards South Africa 2022 winners

    Effie Awards South Africa 2022 jury chair, Mpume Ngobese says: “Winning an Effie is ‘next level tough’. The magic continues to lie in balancing the narrative when talking about the effectiveness story: the context, the brand challenge, the campaign objectives, the [growth] insight, the work and the results."

    She also congratulated all the 2022 finalists and the winners, with a special congratulations to the second Grand Effie South Africa winner, saying: "You are all deserving of the recognition because you have produced ideas that work, ideas that drive growth.”

    Source: Supplied.
    Tesco takes the top prize at the 2022 UK Effie Awards

    21 Oct 2022

    Effectivenéss: a brand's success

    Now in its second year on home soil, the global Effie programme celebrates the most effective marketing communications campaigns of the past year. Known by advertisers and agencies as the pre-eminent award in the industry, the awards honour the most significant achievement in advertising and marketing communications that contribute to a brand's success: effectiveness.

    “Following the extremely successful inaugural Effie Awards in 2021, this year’s programme has truly surpassed our expectations. The success of any awards programme can, in many ways, be measured by the quality and quantity of entries it received. The entries and winners in this year’s programme have more than reinforced the fact that our sector exhibits world-class levels of creativity. More importantly, however, that the work entered is underpinned by a clear and strategic understanding of the importance of effectiveness in relation to marketing and business objectives,” says Karabo Songo, ACA chair.

    The 2022 Effie Awards South Africa winners

    AGENCYSUBMISSIONCLIENTCATEGORYAWARD
    Grey Africa / LiquidIt’s Dry But You Can Sell In It: How Levity Nearly Doubled Savanna’s Volume Despite ProhibitionDistell / SavannaSustained Success - Products, Services Bronze
    Joe PublicThe Anti-Advertising Advertising Campaign: How Nedbank disrupted a culture of consumerism to win market shareNedbankMarketing DisruptorsBronze
    Joe PublicHow sustained great advertising has become a competitive advantage for the Chicken Licken brand and business.Chicken LickenSustained Success - Products, ServicesBronze
    M&C Saatchi AbelMaking "Private School Chicken" Always AffordableNando's South AfricaRestaurantsBronze
    M&C Saatchi AbelAnimals Do What?NSPCASocial Good - Brands / Positive ChangeBronze
    Ogilvy South AfricaCastle Lite - Switch to RenewableAB InBev (South Africa) / Castle LiteEnvironmental - Brands / Non-ProfitBronze
    VMLY&R (South Africa)Big Ads for Small BusinessHollardMarketing DisruptorsBronze
    VMLY&R (South Africa)Big Ads for Small BusinessHollardSocial Good - Brands / Positive ChangeBronze
    Grey South AfricaBurger King Value CampaignBurger King.RestaurantsSilver
    Ogilvy South AfricaIn Our Own WordsMondelez / Cadbury Dairy MilkSnacks and DessertsSilver
    Ogilvy South Africa Growing from Strength to StrengthAB InBev (South Africa) / Carling Black LabelSustained Success - Products, ServicesSilver
    M&C Saatchi Abel“How Superbalist.com got South Africans to wear the music they love”Superbalist.comData-Driven / Commerce & Shopper EffiesGold
    M&C Saatchi Abel“How Superbalist.com got South Africans to wear the music they love over Winter”Superbalist.comE-Commerce / Commerce & Shopper EffiesGold
    MetropolitanRepublic Integrated Communications#ILoveEatingRussiansEskortPerformance MarketingGold
    Ogilvy South AfricaBride ArmourAB InBev (South Africa) / Carling Black LabelSocial Good - Brands / Positive ChangeGold
    VMLY&R (South Africa)Big Ads for Small BusinessHollardInsuranceGold
    Ogilvy South AfricaBride ArmourAB InBev (South Africa) / Carling Black LabelSocial Good - Brands / Positive ChangeGrand Effie

    ACA bursary scheme

    In line with its focus on education and empowering young students to enter the profession, Songo announced the continuation of the ACA Bursary Scheme with five bursaries awarded to previously disadvantaged females pursuing a marketing, advertising, and communication qualification.

    The addition of these bursaries brings to 103 the total bursaries awarded as a direct result of the ACA hosted effectiveness awards programmes since inception in 2010.

    “I would like to congratulate all the agency and client partner teams on their wins, including the finalists who received recognition for their effectiveness prior to this evening. The work our sector produces and that has been presented during this year’s programme reinforces and consistently ensures that we remain relevant where it truly matters - as valuable partners in the pursuit of business success,” says Songo.

    Effie Awards 2022 finalists announced

    Issued by Association for Communication and Advertising 27 Sep 2022

    Collaboration across business units

    Real marketing effectiveness requires collaboration across business units and a series of dialogues leading up to the 2022 Effie Summit focused on C-Suite Power Couples drawn from some of South Africa’s most effective brands.

    The dialogues explored the partnerships of these dynamic duos in the boardroom and how these effective partnerships unlock incredible brand and business growth.

    The first dialogue held on the 8 September was led by Nedbank’s Khensani Nobanda: group exec marketing & corporate affairs and CFO Michael Davis who explored the building of frameworks to improve, scale and celebrate wins, tracking KPIs and budgets to jointly optimise shared goals.

    The second dialogue was held on 15 September with Discovery’s CMO Firoz Bhorat and chief marketing technologist, Lida Sinclair in the hot seat.

    With marketing increasingly becoming a bigger ‘investor’ in business tech, and tech an ever-increasing part of marketing and the customer experience, the moderated session unpacked the vital importance of the CMO/CTO collaboration debate

    The dialogues were followed by the Effie Summit where Dr Alistair Mokoena, country director at Google delivered a keynote address to attendees on using effective marketing to drive shared inclusive sustainable growth in organisations.

    Driving home the point that effectiveness encompasses numerous touchpoints, Alistair unpacked the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and the 3Ps (People, Planet, Profit) and how this should inform all that we do as a sector.

    The Effie Awards South Africa is organised by the ACA with Sponsors, Nedbank, Sanlam, SAB, RMB, GIB, Aon, Investec, Metropolitan and Silversoft.

