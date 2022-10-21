Tesco takes the top prize at the 2022 UK Effie Awards

The Effie Awards has awarded a record eight gold awards for the 15 winners of the 2022 Effie Awards with Tesco taking the top prize.

Source: Supplied.

The awards recognise and celebrate the most effective marketing work of the year.

Rich and flexible platform

Tesco scooped the Grand Effie for Wearing in, not Wearing out: Six Years of Food Love Stories (and counting). The judges praised the marketing team and agency for creating a rich and flexible platform that delivers a tangible impact to the brand and the wider business year after year.

This year’s competition received another set of diverse entries with the judges particularly impressed by the high standard. Winners were selected for solving a marketing challenge effectively, connecting with the target audience, and achieving outstanding results.

Gold awards also went to Aldi UK, Anusol, ITV, KFC, McDonald’s, Mini Cheddars and Very. Several winners were noted for making great use of humour to connect with audiences, including ITV and Veg Power’s Eat Them To Defeat Them, a supposedly silly idea designed to solve a serious problem, and Anusol’s taboo-smashing and growth delivering, Bum’s the Word.

Five Silver awards were also handed out: Brook, the sexual health and wellbeing charity, which won in the small budgets category, B&Q, the British Beer and Pub Association, family history site Ancestry and pharmaceutical brand, Naloxone.

The AA and NHS England each took a bronze award.

Innovation and resilience

Two out of the three Silver-winning entries were campaigns aimed at mobilising the nation to influence the government. These were ‘Long Live the Local’ from the British Beer and Pub Association, and Brook’s ‘Never Without Consent’.

Karin Wilsher, chair of the Effie UK Council and partner and global CEO at Anomaly, said: “This year we had more entries and winners from sustained success; and positive change than ever before. This highlights more than ever the crucial role marketing can play, particularly during testing times. The UK industry has proved that even as we head into another challenging period, it is delivering ideas that work and showing innovation and resilience.”

Juliet Haygarth, managing director, Effie UK, said: “The UK Effie judges are considered the toughest across our 56 international programmes, so to have awarded a record eight Golds says so much about the high standard of entries we received. It is even more fantastic given many of the campaigns launched during the tough second year of the pandemic.”

Here are the winners in full:

BRONZE



Category: Finance

Brand: The AA

Lead agency: adam&eveDDB

Contributing companies: Goodstuff

Category: Positive Change: Social Good – Non-Profit

Brand: NHS England

Lead agency: MullenLowe Group UK

Contributing companies: Freuds, 23Red, Manning Gottlieb OMD, MMC



SILVER

Category: Positive Change: Social Good - Brands

Brand: Naloxone, Ethypharm

Lead agency: Havas Lynx Group

Category: Seasonal Marketing

Brand: B&Q

Lead agency: Uncommon Creative Studio

Category: Small Budgets

Brand: Brook

Lead agency: Grey London

Contributing companies: Jelly London

Category: Sustained Success - Services

Brand: Long Live the Local, British Beer and Pub Association

Lead agency: Havas London

Contributing companies: One Green Bean, Ekino, Havas Media

Category: Sustained Success - Services

Brand: Ancestry

Lead agency: Anomaly, the7stars

Contributing companies: Performics



GOLD



Category: Sustained Success - Services

Brand: Tesco

Lead agency: BBH, MediaCom

Category: Positive change: Social Good - Brands

Brand: ITV; VegPower

Lead agency: adam&eveDDB

Contributing companies: Goodstuff, Essence

Category: Food

Brand: Mini Cheddars

Lead agency: TBWA London

Contributing companies: Manning Gottlieb OMD

Category: Seasonal Marketing

Brand: Very

Lead agency: Grey London, DentsuX

Category: Sustained Success - Products

Brand: Anusol

Lead agency: MSQ Partners

Contributing companies: Wavemaker

Category: Sustained Success - Products

Brand: KFC

Lead agency: Mother London

Contributing companies: Mindshare UK

Category: Sustained Success - Services

Brand: Aldi UK

Lead agency: McCann Manchester, UM Manchester

Contributing companies: Gain Theory

Category: Sustained Success - Services

Brand: McDonald’s

Lead agency: Leo Burnett

Contributing companies: OMD



