Tesco takes the top prize at the 2022 UK Effie Awards

The awards recognise and celebrate the most effective marketing work of the year.
Tesco scooped the Grand Effie for Wearing in, not Wearing out: Six Years of Food Love Stories (and counting). The judges praised the marketing team and agency for creating a rich and flexible platform that delivers a tangible impact to the brand and the wider business year after year.
This year’s competition received another set of diverse entries with the judges particularly impressed by the high standard. Winners were selected for solving a marketing challenge effectively, connecting with the target audience, and achieving outstanding results.
Gold awards also went to Aldi UK, Anusol, ITV, KFC, McDonald’s, Mini Cheddars and Very. Several winners were noted for making great use of humour to connect with audiences, including ITV and Veg Power’s Eat Them To Defeat Them, a supposedly silly idea designed to solve a serious problem, and Anusol’s taboo-smashing and growth delivering, Bum’s the Word.
Five Silver awards were also handed out: Brook, the sexual health and wellbeing charity, which won in the small budgets category, B&Q, the British Beer and Pub Association, family history site Ancestry and pharmaceutical brand, Naloxone.
The AA and NHS England each took a bronze award.
Two out of the three Silver-winning entries were campaigns aimed at mobilising the nation to influence the government. These were ‘Long Live the Local’ from the British Beer and Pub Association, and Brook’s ‘Never Without Consent’.
Karin Wilsher, chair of the Effie UK Council and partner and global CEO at Anomaly, said: “This year we had more entries and winners from sustained success; and positive change than ever before. This highlights more than ever the crucial role marketing can play, particularly during testing times. The UK industry has proved that even as we head into another challenging period, it is delivering ideas that work and showing innovation and resilience.”
Juliet Haygarth, managing director, Effie UK, said: “The UK Effie judges are considered the toughest across our 56 international programmes, so to have awarded a record eight Golds says so much about the high standard of entries we received. It is even more fantastic given many of the campaigns launched during the tough second year of the pandemic.”
BRONZE
Category: Finance
Brand: The AA
Lead agency: adam&eveDDB
Contributing companies: Goodstuff
Category: Positive Change: Social Good – Non-Profit
Brand: NHS England
Lead agency: MullenLowe Group UK
Contributing companies: Freuds, 23Red, Manning Gottlieb OMD, MMC
SILVER
Category: Positive Change: Social Good - Brands
Brand: Naloxone, Ethypharm
Lead agency: Havas Lynx Group
Category: Seasonal Marketing
Brand: B&Q
Lead agency: Uncommon Creative Studio
Category: Small Budgets
Brand: Brook
Lead agency: Grey London
Contributing companies: Jelly London
Category: Sustained Success - Services
Brand: Long Live the Local, British Beer and Pub Association
Lead agency: Havas London
Contributing companies: One Green Bean, Ekino, Havas Media
Category: Sustained Success - Services
Brand: Ancestry
Lead agency: Anomaly, the7stars
Contributing companies: Performics
GOLD
Category: Sustained Success - Services
Brand: Tesco
Lead agency: BBH, MediaCom
Category: Positive change: Social Good - Brands
Brand: ITV; VegPower
Lead agency: adam&eveDDB
Contributing companies: Goodstuff, Essence
Category: Food
Brand: Mini Cheddars
Lead agency: TBWA London
Contributing companies: Manning Gottlieb OMD
Category: Seasonal Marketing
Brand: Very
Lead agency: Grey London, DentsuX
Category: Sustained Success - Products
Brand: Anusol
Lead agency: MSQ Partners
Contributing companies: Wavemaker
Category: Sustained Success - Products
Brand: KFC
Lead agency: Mother London
Contributing companies: Mindshare UK
Category: Sustained Success - Services
Brand: Aldi UK
Lead agency: McCann Manchester, UM Manchester
Contributing companies: Gain Theory
Category: Sustained Success - Services
Brand: McDonald’s
Lead agency: Leo Burnett
Contributing companies: OMD