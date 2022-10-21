Industries

    Tesco takes the top prize at the 2022 UK Effie Awards

    21 Oct 2022
    The Effie Awards has awarded a record eight gold awards for the 15 winners of the 2022 Effie Awards with Tesco taking the top prize.
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    The awards recognise and celebrate the most effective marketing work of the year.

    Rich and flexible platform

    Tesco scooped the Grand Effie for Wearing in, not Wearing out: Six Years of Food Love Stories (and counting). The judges praised the marketing team and agency for creating a rich and flexible platform that delivers a tangible impact to the brand and the wider business year after year.

    This year’s competition received another set of diverse entries with the judges particularly impressed by the high standard. Winners were selected for solving a marketing challenge effectively, connecting with the target audience, and achieving outstanding results.

    Gold awards also went to Aldi UK, Anusol, ITV, KFC, McDonald’s, Mini Cheddars and Very. Several winners were noted for making great use of humour to connect with audiences, including ITV and Veg Power’s Eat Them To Defeat Them, a supposedly silly idea designed to solve a serious problem, and Anusol’s taboo-smashing and growth delivering, Bum’s the Word.

    Five Silver awards were also handed out: Brook, the sexual health and wellbeing charity, which won in the small budgets category, B&Q, the British Beer and Pub Association, family history site Ancestry and pharmaceutical brand, Naloxone.

    The AA and NHS England each took a bronze award.

    Innovation and resilience

    Two out of the three Silver-winning entries were campaigns aimed at mobilising the nation to influence the government. These were ‘Long Live the Local’ from the British Beer and Pub Association, and Brook’s ‘Never Without Consent’.

    Karin Wilsher, chair of the Effie UK Council and partner and global CEO at Anomaly, said: “This year we had more entries and winners from sustained success; and positive change than ever before. This highlights more than ever the crucial role marketing can play, particularly during testing times. The UK industry has proved that even as we head into another challenging period, it is delivering ideas that work and showing innovation and resilience.”

    Juliet Haygarth, managing director, Effie UK, said: “The UK Effie judges are considered the toughest across our 56 international programmes, so to have awarded a record eight Golds says so much about the high standard of entries we received. It is even more fantastic given many of the campaigns launched during the tough second year of the pandemic.”

    Here are the winners in full:

    BRONZE

    Category: Finance
    Brand: The AA
    Lead agency: adam&eveDDB
    Contributing companies: Goodstuff

    Category: Positive Change: Social Good – Non-Profit
    Brand: NHS England
    Lead agency: MullenLowe Group UK
    Contributing companies: Freuds, 23Red, Manning Gottlieb OMD, MMC

    SILVER

    Category: Positive Change: Social Good - Brands
    Brand: Naloxone, Ethypharm
    Lead agency: Havas Lynx Group

    Category: Seasonal Marketing
    Brand: B&Q
    Lead agency: Uncommon Creative Studio

    Category: Small Budgets
    Brand: Brook
    Lead agency: Grey London
    Contributing companies: Jelly London

    Category: Sustained Success - Services
    Brand: Long Live the Local, British Beer and Pub Association
    Lead agency: Havas London
    Contributing companies: One Green Bean, Ekino, Havas Media

    Category: Sustained Success - Services
    Brand: Ancestry
    Lead agency: Anomaly, the7stars
    Contributing companies: Performics

    GOLD

    Category: Sustained Success - Services
    Brand: Tesco
    Lead agency: BBH, MediaCom

    Category: Positive change: Social Good - Brands
    Brand: ITV; VegPower
    Lead agency: adam&eveDDB
    Contributing companies: Goodstuff, Essence

    Category: Food
    Brand: Mini Cheddars
    Lead agency: TBWA London
    Contributing companies: Manning Gottlieb OMD

    Category: Seasonal Marketing
    Brand: Very
    Lead agency: Grey London, DentsuX

    Category: Sustained Success - Products
    Brand: Anusol
    Lead agency: MSQ Partners
    Contributing companies: Wavemaker

    Category: Sustained Success - Products
    Brand: KFC
    Lead agency: Mother London
    Contributing companies: Mindshare UK

    Category: Sustained Success - Services
    Brand: Aldi UK
    Lead agency: McCann Manchester, UM Manchester
    Contributing companies: Gain Theory

    Category: Sustained Success - Services
    Brand: McDonald’s
    Lead agency: Leo Burnett
    Contributing companies: OMD

