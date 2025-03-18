2024 Warc Media 100 ranks top-performing global media campaigns

The Warc Media 100, an independent global benchmark of the world’s most awarded campaigns and companies for media has been released.

Compiled by Warc Creative, the annual Media 100 Ranking is an aggregate of the results of the most important global and regional media awards of 2024. The shows tracked are determined in consultation with the Warc Rankings Advisory Board and by a yearly global panel survey.

Anna Hamill, senior editor, Warc Creative, said: “The Warc Media 100 are annual worldwide league tables of the most awarded campaigns and companies for media excellence. A global benchmark for the industry, they showcase the best use of media and the impact it can have on a campaign’s success.”

The three key themes from this year’s Media 100 are:

Overcoming fragmentation with distinctive assets: Brands such as CeraVe, Barbie and Sprite tapped into their distinctive brand assets, such as brand colours, characters and memes, to create a recognisable presence across various media platforms, overcoming fragmentation and generating viral cultural moments for mass reach.

The cut-through power of print : With online content and advertising at saturation point, top performing campaigns like L’Enfant Bleu’s children’s book and eBay’s partnership with Vogue, indicated the enduring power of print formats as a clever attention-grabber, especially for targeted audiences, such as fashion lovers or parents.

: With online content and advertising at saturation point, top performing campaigns like L’Enfant Bleu’s children’s book and eBay’s partnership with Vogue, indicated the enduring power of print formats as a clever attention-grabber, especially for targeted audiences, such as fashion lovers or parents. The power of utility: This year’s rankings highlighted the power of utility in consumer tech to solve real-world problems. Nosotras Women Connecting used WhatsApp groups to influence political change, Mercado’s Handshake Hunt leveraged QR codes to drive sales, and PetPace used real-time data from pet collars to assess earthquake risks.

Winners:

#1 Campaign for media: Welcome to the Group by PHD Costa Rica for Nosotras Women Connecting

#1 Agency for media: Mediaplus, Munich

#1 Network for media: Mindshare Worldwide

#1 Independent network for media: Serviceplan

#1 Holding Company for media: WPP

#1 Brand for media: Dove

#1 Advertiser for media: Unilever

#1 Country for media: USA

The top ten most highly ranked campaigns and companies in the WARC Rankings Media 100 2025 are: