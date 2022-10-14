Promotions: Because who needs job satisfaction anyway? Unpopular opinion by a CEO

There’s an old saying in the advertising industry: “Everyone wants to be the general, but no one wants to be the soldier.” Let’s dive into that, shall we? Because, quite frankly, I’m tired of watching talented individuals self-destruct under the weight of their own egos.

Petra Mc Cardle – CEO of Wetpaint Advertising

First off, let’s talk titles. Ah, the glorious titles. From “junior account executive” to “chief visionary officer of digital paradigms” (yes, that’s a real title I’ve seen), it seems everyone is in a rush to slap a fancy name on their business card. But here’s the kicker: a title doesn’t make you competent. A title doesn’t suddenly bestow upon you the skills and capabilities required to lead a team, manage a budget, or navigate the treacherous waters of client relations. It’s just a few words printed in bold, nothing more.

Now, don’t get me wrong. Ambition is great. But when ambition is driven by ego rather than genuine ability, we have a problem. I’ve seen it too many times—someone excels in their role, becomes a rock star, and then, boom, they want the next big title. They believe they deserve it because they’re amazing at what they do. And sure, being amazing at what you do should get you a raise and a possible award. But a new role? That’s a whole different ball game.

Imagine taking our best copywriter and making them the head of the creative department just because they write killer taglines. It’s like giving a Michelin-star chef the keys to a restaurant chain and expecting them to manage payroll, deal with suppliers, and ensure health code compliance. Spoiler alert: it doesn’t end well. Why? Because writing great copy and managing a creative team are two entirely different skill sets. One is about individual brilliance; the other is about nurturing brilliance in others.

Let’s get real for a second. Leadership isn’t for everyone, and that’s perfectly okay. Without our top-notch “soldiers” - the ones in the trenches, doing the actual work - the “generals” have nothing to lead. And you know, good soldiers are priceless. They’re the backbone of any successful agency. So why is it that we devalue their roles by pushing that leadership positions are where you are only valued?

It’s time for some self-reflection, folks. Instead of chasing titles and the illusion of prestige, let’s focus on what we’re actually good at. If you’re brilliant at strategy, be the best strategist there is. If your creative work blows minds, keep doing that. Growth can happen in many ways that don’t involve a new title. Deepening your expertise, mentoring juniors, expanding your skill set within your current role - these are all valid and valuable forms of growth.

Ego is a tricky thing. It whispers sweet nothings about how a title will bring happiness, respect, and a fatter pay cheque. But the reality is, stepping into a role you’re not ready for can lead to stress, dissatisfaction, and ultimately failure. And let’s be honest, no one wants that.

Here’s a radical idea: instead of chasing titles, how about asking for a raise because you’re brilliant at what you do? How about requesting training to expand your role or seeking more challenging briefs? These options provide greater satisfaction because they acknowledge and build on your existing strengths. The advertising industry is already stressful enough without adding the burden of a role you’re not prepared for.

This relentless title chase might be one reason our industry suffers from a terrible churn of job hopping. Staff constantly move from one agency to another, lured by the promise of a bigger title and a pay raise. But does that really lead to happiness? If it did, we wouldn’t see such high turnover. Perhaps it’s time we have candid conversations to keep the talent within our agencies. Reward brilliance where it stands, nurture it, and recognise that not every star player needs to be thrust into a leadership role.

Let’s celebrate and reward excellence where it exists, without feeling the need to plaster new titles on every success story. Let’s recognise that leadership isn’t the ultimate goal for everyone, and that’s not only okay - it’s essential for our industry’s health.

In the grand theater of advertising, every role is vital. The spotlight might shine brightest on the generals, but it’s the soldiers who keep the show running. And to those soldiers, I say: you’re the unsung heroes of our industry. Own your brilliance, grow within your role, and don’t let the siren call of a title lead you astray.

After all, what’s more satisfying than being amazing at what you do? Nothing.



