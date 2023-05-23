Ogilvy's CCO Kabelo Moshapalo named a LIA Juror

Ogilvy's chief creative officer, Kabelo Moshapalo, has been named a Juror for the London International Awards (LIA).

Kabelo Moshapalo, Ogilvy South Africa's CCO.

Moshapalo will be judging in the Branded Content & Entertainment category. This comes after Cannes Lions announced in April that Moshapalo would also sit on its Jury.

Challenging conventional thinking

Guan Hin Tay, creative chairman of BBDO Singapore and a profound alchemist of creative success will lead the Ambient & Activation; Print; Poster and Billboard Jury.

Tay, stated, “We seek innovative ideas that challenge conventional thinking within the category. It not only drives business growth but also has a positive impact on society. It’s a tremendous honour and responsibility, and I am excited to serve as LIA Jury President.”

Juan Woodbury, global head of Branded Content & Entertainment at Dentsu Creative will lead the Branded Content & Entertainment Jury.

Woodbury is a creative director, TV producer, photographer, DJ and Grammy Award Winner – his multi-faceted creative expertise will serve him

well when he leads this globally diverse jury as they deliberate on the work that’s primary intention is delivering an entertaining and engaging experience to consumers.

“As I chair the Branded Content & Entertainment jury at LIA, I’m filled with excitement. This role signifies the importance of entertainment and its cultural impact on the world in every category. Branded content and entertainment have become essential in our interconnected, fast-paced world. They have the ability to captivate audiences, transcend traditional advertising, and leave a lasting impression.

The power of storytelling through entertainment is unmatched when it comes to engaging, inspiring, and resonating with people. At LIA, they recognise the profound influence of branded content and entertainment. Whether it’s through short films, virtual experiences, documentaries, or interactive campaigns, these creative endeavors shape our society. They touch hearts , challenge perceptions, and foster connections beyond brand loyalty,” said Woodbury.

He added: “Our focus goes beyond marketing messages. Branded content and entertainment have the capacity to amplify marginalized voices, address social issues, and ignite conversations. They serve as catalysts for positive change, exploring diverse perspectives and driving movements. As the chair of this esteemed jury, I’m honoured to witness the industry’s innovative genius. Together, we will celebrate the extraordinary power of creativity to entertain, inspire, and transform the world. Join me on this journey where storytelling breathes life into brands and shapes our cultural tapestry.”

“This year we are honoured to have Juan Woodbury and Guan Hin Tay chair two elite groups as they judge LIA 2023. The full juries, including the jury presidents will be traveling from six different continents to gather in Las Vegas for our onsite judging,” said Barbara Levy, president of LIA.

Ambient & Activation, Print, Poster & Billboard Jury

Lauren Costa, executive creative director, JOAN Creative, New York

Gian Carlo Lanfranco, co-founder / chief creative officer, L&C NYC, New York

Yehoon Lee, VP / executive creative director, Cheil Worldwide, Seoul

Jonathan McMahon, executive creative director, Special, Auckland

Joana Mendes, president, Clube de Criação, São Paulo

Fred Saldanha, global chief creative officer, VMLY&R

Joe Sciarrotta, deputy chief creative officer, Worldwide, Ogilvy Worldwide

Jen Speirs, executive creative director, Droga5, Dublin

Alvar Suñol, co-president / chief creative officer, Alma DDB, Miami

Marielle Wilsdorf, chief creative officer, GGH MullenLowe, Hamburg

Branded Content & Entertainment Jury

Otto Bell, chief creative officer, CNN Worldwide, New York

Carla Del Porto, group creative director, TBWA\Chiat\Day, New York

Diego Gueler Montero, chief creative officer, draftLine by AB InBev, Buenos Aires

Anna Lichnog, executive creative director, antoni Berlin, Berlin

Lulu Lu, chief creative officer - Taipei, Wunderman Thompson, Taipei

Kabelo Moshapalo, chief creative officer, Ogilvy South Africa, Johannesburg

Thamakorn Ruchakityanon, creative director, Sour, Bangkok

Micah Walker, chief creative officer / Founder, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, Sydney

Regan Warner, executive creative director, McCann London, London

The juries will gather on-site in Las Vegas to view every piece of work in their respective categories. LIA has no pre-judging. This ensures that all work will be judged equally through careful deliberations and robust discussions.