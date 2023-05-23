Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

MegaVision MediaMotsepe AdvertisingGrey AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingJacaranda FMDentsuDMASAStoneMscsportsAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingAFDARogerwilcoUrban Brew StudiosOFM RadioFCB AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Ogilvy's CCO Kabelo Moshapalo named a LIA Juror

23 May 2023
Ogilvy's chief creative officer, Kabelo Moshapalo, has been named a Juror for the London International Awards (LIA).
Kabelo Moshapalo, Ogilvy South Africa's CCO.
Kabelo Moshapalo, Ogilvy South Africa's CCO.

Moshapalo will be judging in the Branded Content & Entertainment category. This comes after Cannes Lions announced in April that Moshapalo would also sit on its Jury.

Challenging conventional thinking

Guan Hin Tay, creative chairman of BBDO Singapore and a profound alchemist of creative success will lead the Ambient & Activation; Print; Poster and Billboard Jury.

Tay, stated, “We seek innovative ideas that challenge conventional thinking within the category. It not only drives business growth but also has a positive impact on society. It’s a tremendous honour and responsibility, and I am excited to serve as LIA Jury President.”

Juan Woodbury, global head of Branded Content & Entertainment at Dentsu Creative will lead the Branded Content & Entertainment Jury.

Woodbury is a creative director, TV producer, photographer, DJ and Grammy Award Winner – his multi-faceted creative expertise will serve him
well when he leads this globally diverse jury as they deliberate on the work that’s primary intention is delivering an entertaining and engaging experience to consumers.

Source © Campaign Live There are eight local creatives on the Cannes juries this year
11 South Africans to sit on Cannes Lions juries

4 Apr 2023

“As I chair the Branded Content & Entertainment jury at LIA, I’m filled with excitement. This role signifies the importance of entertainment and its cultural impact on the world in every category. Branded content and entertainment have become essential in our interconnected, fast-paced world. They have the ability to captivate audiences, transcend traditional advertising, and leave a lasting impression.

The power of storytelling through entertainment is unmatched when it comes to engaging, inspiring, and resonating with people. At LIA, they recognise the profound influence of branded content and entertainment. Whether it’s through short films, virtual experiences, documentaries, or interactive campaigns, these creative endeavors shape our society. They touch hearts , challenge perceptions, and foster connections beyond brand loyalty,” said Woodbury.

He added: “Our focus goes beyond marketing messages. Branded content and entertainment have the capacity to amplify marginalized voices, address social issues, and ignite conversations. They serve as catalysts for positive change, exploring diverse perspectives and driving movements. As the chair of this esteemed jury, I’m honoured to witness the industry’s innovative genius. Together, we will celebrate the extraordinary power of creativity to entertain, inspire, and transform the world. Join me on this journey where storytelling breathes life into brands and shapes our cultural tapestry.”

“This year we are honoured to have Juan Woodbury and Guan Hin Tay chair two elite groups as they judge LIA 2023. The full juries, including the jury presidents will be traveling from six different continents to gather in Las Vegas for our onsite judging,” said Barbara Levy, president of LIA.

Ambient & Activation, Print, Poster & Billboard Jury

  • Lauren Costa, executive creative director, JOAN Creative, New York
  • Gian Carlo Lanfranco, co-founder / chief creative officer, L&C NYC, New York
  • Yehoon Lee, VP / executive creative director, Cheil Worldwide, Seoul
  • Jonathan McMahon, executive creative director, Special, Auckland
  • Joana Mendes, president, Clube de Criação, São Paulo
  • Fred Saldanha, global chief creative officer, VMLY&R
  • Joe Sciarrotta, deputy chief creative officer, Worldwide, Ogilvy Worldwide
  • Jen Speirs, executive creative director, Droga5, Dublin
  • Alvar Suñol, co-president / chief creative officer, Alma DDB, Miami
  • Marielle Wilsdorf, chief creative officer, GGH MullenLowe, Hamburg

Branded Content & Entertainment Jury

  • Otto Bell, chief creative officer, CNN Worldwide, New York
  • Carla Del Porto, group creative director, TBWA\Chiat\Day, New York
  • Diego Gueler Montero, chief creative officer, draftLine by AB InBev, Buenos Aires
  • Anna Lichnog, executive creative director, antoni Berlin, Berlin
  • Lulu Lu, chief creative officer - Taipei, Wunderman Thompson, Taipei
  • Kabelo Moshapalo, chief creative officer, Ogilvy South Africa, Johannesburg
  • Thamakorn Ruchakityanon, creative director, Sour, Bangkok
  • Micah Walker, chief creative officer / Founder, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, Sydney
  • Regan Warner, executive creative director, McCann London, London

The juries will gather on-site in Las Vegas to view every piece of work in their respective categories. LIA has no pre-judging. This ensures that all work will be judged equally through careful deliberations and robust discussions.

NextOptions
Read more: president, Ogilvy, London International Awards, jury, Kabelo Moshapalo

Related

Image supplied. Agencies in Israel, Kenya, Turkey, South Africa, and United Arab Emirates won five Gold Pencils, three Silver, 13 Bronze and 73 Merits in The One Show
5 Gold Pencils, 3 Silver, 13 Bronze and 73 Merits in The One Show 2023 for Africa and Middle East agencies19 May 2023
LIA announces Jury for 2 competitions
LIA announces Jury for 2 competitions12 May 2023
Source:
All the judges for 2023 NYF AME Awards11 May 2023
Ogilvy was the most awarded agency at the 2023 International Clio Awards
Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy was the most awarded agency at the 2023 International Clio Awards3 May 2023
KFC's Anything for the taste ad won in the silver and bronze categories.
All the 2023 SA Clio Award winners3 May 2023
Source:
LIA announces 2023 juries for health and pharma competitions2 May 2023
#OrchidsandOnions: Trevor Noah and KFC unravel the chicken conspiracy
#OrchidsandOnions: Trevor Noah and KFC unravel the chicken conspiracy2 May 2023
Image supplied. SA has 64 entries in The One Show 2023 shortlist
64 entries from SA on The One Club for Creativity shortlist11 Apr 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz