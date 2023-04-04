Industries

8 South Africans to sit on Cannes Lions juries

4 Apr 2023
The 2023 edition of the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced its juries for 2023, which includes eight South Africans in the mix.
Source © Campaign Live There are eight local creatives on the Cannes juries this year
Source © Campaign Live There are eight local creatives on the Cannes juries this year

The internationally celebrated festival of creativity takes place in Cannes France from 19 – 23 June.

The eight South African jury members are:

  • Creative B2B category: Andisa Ntsubane, managing executive: brand marketing and communications Africa, Vodacom Africa
  • Creative Business Transformation category: Khensani Nobanda, group executive for marketing and corporate affairs, Nedbank
  • Design category: Thabang Lehobye, head of design, FCB
  • Entertainment Lions for Music category: Elouise Kelly, chief operating officer, Universal Music Group
  • Film category: Kabelo Moshapalo, chief creative officer, Ogilvy
  • Outdoor category: Roanna Williams, chief creative officer, Net#work BBDO
  • Print & Publishing category: Loyiso Twala, chief creative officer, McCann Worldgroup
  • Radio & Audio category: Tseliso Rangaka, chief creative officer, FCB Johannesburg

Rangaka is also the president of the Radio & Audio jury.

Source © Black Agencies Tseliso Rangaka, chief creative officer of FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer, has been named the Cannes Lions 2023 jury president for the Radio & Audio Lions jury.
Cannes Lions 2023: SA's Tseliso Rangaka named as a Cannes Lions jury president

12 Jan 2023

High standard of local creative talent

“As the Cannes Lions festival representative for the South African market, we are delighted that the inclusion of these eight industry heavyweights is a global acknowledgment and celebration of the very high standard of quality local creative talent,” says Lynne Wylie, chief marketing officer of Ster-Kinekor.

“The Lions awards sit at the heart of the festival. It is therefore important to preserve and uphold the standard of judging and the value of the award.

”One of the major factors that contribute to the prestige and integrity of the awards is the quality of the juries and the quality of the discussions when Lions are awarded. It is essential that the work continues to be judged by a stellar cast of world-class candidates – the very best creative talent that sets Cannes judging apart." she adds.

Post-Cannes events

As with previous years, Ster-Kinekor and the local Cannes jury members will host a series of post-Cannes events to share highlights of their personal Cannes jury experiences with the audiences, discuss current and future trends emerging from the festival, and to showcase some of the award-winning work in the various categories they judged.

“The post-Cannes talks are always a highlight on the creative industry calendar. As Ster-Kinekor, we are once again looking forward to presenting these at select cinema sites to give the industry an opportunity to experience some of this year’s Cannes Festival of Creativity,” comments Wylie

For more:

