Cannes Lions 2023: SA's Tseliso Rangaka named as a Cannes Lions jury president
Also named is Ali Rez, chief creative officer of Impact BBDO, the first president from the MENA region, as president of the Print & Publishing Lions.
No stranger to jury duty
No stranger to international jury duty Rangaka’s naming as jury president for the Radio & Audio jury comes after he served as a jury member on this jury last year. In 2021 he was jury president of this year's D&AD Radio & Audio jury.
Locally Rangaka was the Loerie Awards chairperson from 2018 to 2020. He has won a number of international creative awards including Cannes Grand Prix, and One Show and D&AD pencils.
Radio a stronghold for SA
In 2022 South Africa’s agencies and their clients won five Lions in the radio category, the most in any category in that year. Grey and Savanna also won a Gold Lion and Bronze Lion in the category, while FCB Africa won one of three Silver Lions for the country in the category for The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign with client Coca-Cola.
Cannes Lions jury presidents
Rangaka and Rez two join a global line-up of jury presidents as Cannes celebrates 70 years in the making this year.
- Jury president Creative Strategy Lions: Amrita Randha, CEO, Publicis Groupe
- Jury president Brand Experience & Activation: Ari Weiss, global chief creative officer, DDB Worldwide
- Jury president Entertainment Lions: Brent Anderson, global chief creative officer, TBWA\Media Arts Lab
- Jury president Film Lions: Bruno Bertelli, global CEO of Le Pub, global chief creative officer of Publicis Worldwide, chief creative officer of Publicis Groupe Italy, Publicis Worldwide
- Jury president Direct Lions: Chaka Sobhani, global chief creative officer, Leo Burnett
- Jury president Media Lions: Christian Juhl, global CEO, GroupM
- Jury president Entertainment Lions for Music: Danielle Hinde, owner/ executive producer, Doomsday Entertainment
- Jury president Dan Tieden Titanium Lions: David Droga, CEO & creative chairman, Accenture Song
- Jury president Devika Bulchandani, Creative Effectiveness Lions: global CEO, Ogilvy
- Jury president Entertainment Lions for Gaming: Francine Li, global head of marketing, Riot Games
- Jury president Innovation Lions: Grace Francis, global chief creative and design officer, Wongdoody
- Jury president Outdoor Lions: Javier Campopiano, global Chief creative officer, Grey/Openx
- Jury president Sustainable Development Goals: Jean Lin chief culture officer, Dentsu Group Inc.
- Jury president PR Lions: Jo-ann Ro, CEO, global markets, Ketchum
- Jury president Pharma Lions: Joshua Prince, CEO, professional group, Omnicom Health Group
- Jury president Creative Business Transformation Lions: Justin Peytonchief transformation officer, Wunderman Thompson
- Jury president Health & Wellness Lions: Mel Routhier, chief creative officer, VMLY&R Chicago
- Jury president Creative Commerce Lions: Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, chief creative officer, FCB Canada
- Jury president Design Lions: Quinnton Harris, co-founder & CEO, Retrospect
- Jury president Digital Craft Lions: Resh Sidhu, global director of Arcadia Creative Studio, Snap Inc.
- Jury president Entertainment Lions for Sport: Rob Doubal, co-president of McCann London and joint chief creative officer
- Jury president Social & Influencer Lions: Samantha Almeida, director of diversity and content innovation, Globo
- Jury president Creative Data Lions: Samantha Hernández Díaz, chief strategy officer, Gut, Mexico City
- Jury president Mobile Lions: Shannon Washin, US chief creative officer, connected communication, R/GA
- Jury president Glass Lions: The Lion for change: Tea Uglow, creative director, Google
- Jury president Creative B2B Lions: Tom Stein, chairman and chief growth officer, Stein IAS
- Jury president Industry Craft Lions: Yoshihiro, executive creative director, Dentsu Inc.
In the Cannes jury announcement, Simon Cook, CEO of Lions says: “These individuals represent the rich spread of exceptional talent from across the full spectrum of the creative industry."
