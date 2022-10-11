Ogilvy wins 25 awards at the 2022 Loeries

Ogilvy South Africa finished in a winning position at this year's Loerie Awards, with 25 awards, given for work across multiple brands including Volkswagen, AB InBev, Coronation, KFC, Mondelez and Spotify.

Ogilvy’s work was also recognised across multiple disciplines: digital crafts, use of technology, media innovation, social media, graphic design, mixed media campaigns, radio crafts, film crafts, and integrated campaigns.

The agency scooped a total of 7 golds, 4 silvers, 10 bronze and 4 craft certificates.

This was the 44th Loerie Awards and is the largest and most prestigious Advertising Festival in the region.

Ogilvy’s biggest winner was Volkswagen with its integrated ‘Game On’ campaign, winning 4 of the 7 golds won. A metaverse inspired campaign, combining Volkswagen’s first ever non-fungible token (NFT) collection, with a gamified fan experience. An integrated campaign using multiple media in parallel to entice a hard-to-reach audience, to engage for record levels of time with the brand, alongside record levels of vehicle sales.

”I am so proud of our teams and the level of work we were able to produce this year,” says Pete Case, CEO and creative chairman of Ogilvy South Africa. “Especially when we see the spread of work across so many of our great clients. We strive to create work that engages with people in unusual, relevant, surprising, and impactful ways. This Loeries, our work underlined that ambition. Thank you to the judges and a huge thank you to our clients for their partnership on all the work we’ve made with them this year.”

Bridget Harpur, head of Marketing at Volkswagen Group SA comments: “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the recognition from the Loeries committee and judges. It is always our ambition to create work that is impactful and resonates with South Africans and this is testament to the long-standing relationship we have with Ogilvy, who continually push us to be brave.”

Case concludes: “It’s wonderful to see the industry reconnected again physically in one place this year, after so many Covid restrictions, and being able to celebrate the power of creativity together. Extra congratulations also to our partners at Ogilvy Africa, who brought home the Grand Prix and 3 golds for their outstanding work ‘Lesso Lessons’. This achievement underlines the strength of our pan-African network and our combined ability to produce powerful work that resonates with consumers across the continent.”



