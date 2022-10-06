Industries

    Celebrating 1 year of performance

    6 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Dentsu
    In 2021, dentsu South Africa (SA) launched dentsu Performance Media (DPM), a specialised unit within the service delivery arm of dentsu SA.
    Comprising of programmatic, search, SEO, social and ad operations, the central unit was designed to maximise the potential opportunities of digital media and technology to meet the multichannel marketing goals by encouraging adoption of best practice in deploying relevant digital media, experiences, insight, and technology across dentsu SA and their media brands.

    Consisting of a consolidated team of performance-related specialists and departments, the launch of DPM has been testament to the importance of performance and the integrated nature of digital channels and capabilities within dentsu SA.

    “Digital transformation is happening, and it is happening in a big way. To start sewing this picture together, dentsu SA needed to form a holistic approach to digital performance management. That approach combines the right set of technologies, skills, processes, and KPIs to keep digital services up and running at top-class digital experience for our clients and partners,” comments Sadiqah Levy, head of Performance at dentsu Performance Media.

    Since launching in August 2021, DPM has become a Google Certified Partner in SA360, Analytics, Display and Video 360. Growth in hybrid specialists across DPM has increased by 30% because of all digital specialists being under one brand in dentsu and not siloed. Most recently, DPM walked away as the winner for the Meta Agency Video Challenge which identified the top agencies in sub-Saharan Africa who have exhibited the strongest YoY growth in the use of both In-Stream and Reels for brand building on a YoY basis.

    Levy continues: “The best is yet to come; with a strong hybrid digital team we are focused on performing our best for own personal growth but also the growth of our clients that are trusting us to do great work."

    Dentsu
    We are champions of meaningful progress, helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, we operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.
    Read more: Google, Sadiqah Levy, dentsu SA

