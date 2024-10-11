Marketing & Media Advertising
    Dentsu SA launches highly anticipated 2025 Paid Internship Programme – apply now!

    Issued by Dentsu
    11 Oct 2024
    Are you a recent graduate or a part-time student ready to dive into the world of marketing and advertising, or know someone that is? Great news! Applications are now open for the 2025 dentsu South Africa (SA) Paid Internship Programme.
    Dentsu SA launches highly anticipated 2025 Paid Internship Programme &#x2013; apply now!

    We are teaming up with some of South Africa’s top colleges and universities to bring you an internship experience like no other. This full-time programme is packed with opportunities for hands-on learning, personal growth, and mentorship from industry professionals.

    After a six-to-twelve-month journey of growth and discovery, our goal is to welcome successful interns into permanent roles that match their skills and aspirations by appointing them into permanent roles, aligning with a suitable job match and available opportunities within the region. At dentsu SA, we are all about nurturing talent, creating opportunities for young and aspiring talent to join our team and helping you shine bright in your career.

    To date, we’ve had 193 amazing interns join our programme, with a fantastic 71% of them landing full-time positions. You could be next!

    Oduetse Mashegwane, an intern from 2022 and now a performance analyst at dentsu Performance Media, commented: “With a mindset of lifelong learning, the journey of being part of the dentsu team as an intern offered one with variety of growth benefits through real-world experiences, embracing failure as a learning tool, opportunities of both mentorship and collaboration, allowed me to view professional qualities as personal brand currency, and that professional reputation is one of your most valuable assets.”

    If you’re ready to kickstart your career with an industry leader, check out the opportunities below and apply today!

    Johannesburg office

    Cape Town Office

    Don’t miss out! Applications close on 21 October 2024. Any questions? We’re here to help. Reach out to us for more info about the 2025 Internship Programme or the application process. Please click the links above to explore more about the available opportunities and to submit your application.

    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
    Let's do Biz