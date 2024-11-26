Dentsu SSA gains full Google Marketing Platform Sales Partner status

Dentsu SSA proudly announces its groundbreaking designation as a Google Marketing Platform Sales Partner in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). This landmark partnership elevates dentsu SSA’s ability to deliver advanced marketing technology solutions, enabling clients to lead in a dynamic and competitive digital environment.

As a Marketing Platform Sales Partner in SSA, dentsu SSA unlocks unparalleled access to Google’s comprehensive suite of marketing tools, analytics platforms, and cutting-edge advertising solutions. These resources empower local businesses with unmatched precision targeting, data-driven insights, and seamless campaign integration, ensuring superior results and measurable impact.

Transforming the SSA digital marketing landscape

The SSA region stands at the forefront of a digital transformation. Yet, many businesses face obstacles in accessing world-class tools and expertise. Dentsu SSA’s partnership with Google bridges this gap, enabling local businesses to harness global capabilities tailored to the nuances of African markets.

“Our region is hungry for innovation, and this partnership is a game-changer. It reflects our commitment to offering clients the tools and strategies they need to excel,” says Sadiqah Levy, group performance director at dentsu SSA.

What Sets dentsu SSA Apart?

Dentsu SSA is not just another sales partner, we stand out with:

Deep Local Expertise: Decades of experience navigating the complexities of African markets.

Customised Solutions: Tools and strategies uniquely tailored to regional businesses.

Client-First Mindset: A relentless focus on delivering measurable success for our clients.