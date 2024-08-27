Dentsu Performance transforms and sets the bar for digital marketing

Dentsu Performance, the digital powerhouse within dentsu South Africa, is celebrating its third anniversary. In just three short years, the agency has established itself as a leader in digital marketing, delivering exceptional results for clients across various industries.

From humble beginnings, Dentsu Performance has grown into a team of over 60 digital specialists, offering a comprehensive suite of services including paid search, social media marketing, and retail media. The agency’s commitment to innovation and excellence has earned it numerous accolades, including Google Agency of the Year in 2022 and recognition as a Google Full Stack Marketing agency.

“We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved in such a short time,” said Sadiqah Levy, group performance director at Dentsu Performance. “Our success is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent of our team. We’re excited to continue pushing the boundaries of digital marketing and delivering exceptional results for our clients.”

Key achievements of Dentsu Performance

Rapid growth: From a small team to a leading digital agency in just three years.



Industry recognition: Awarded Google Agency of the Year and recognised as a Google Full Stack Marketing agency.



Comprehensive service offerings: Providing a full suite of digital marketing services.



Client success: Delivering exceptional results for clients across various industries.



Talent development: Investing in the growth and development of its team.

What some of our team have to say

Megan Du Toit, AdTech Solutions: “We’re committed to staying ahead of the curve and providing our clients with the latest data-led tech solutions.”



Kyle Van Rooi, Paid Search director: “Our team is passionate about delivering results and exceeding our clients’ expectations.”



Rachmah Holland, head of performance: “We’re proud to be a part of dentsu South Africa and to contribute to the agency’s growth and success.”



Wouter Kritzinger, SEO director: “My time at dentsu has been incredibly rewarding. I’ve had the opportunity to work with talented people and drive impactful results for our clients. I’m excited to see what the future holds for us as we continue to grow and innovate together.”

For more information – Rachmah Holland, head of performance for Dentsu Performance – moc.ustned@dnalloh.hamhcar.



