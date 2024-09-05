Marketing & Media Advertising
    Spar’s Paris Impossible: Where laughter and patriotism meet

    9 Sep 2024
    9 Sep 2024
    Spar’s new video Paris Impossible encourages support for South Africa’s Paralympians while showcasing its Spar2U delivery app.
    Spar's new video Paris Impossible encourages support for South Africa's Paralympians while showcasing its Spar2U delivery app
    Spar’s new video Paris Impossible encourages support for South Africa’s Paralympians while showcasing its Spar2U delivery app (Image supplied)

    As Paralympics captivates the world with outstanding performances by South African athletes, this humorous new video follows Lenny (Themba Robin) and Boetie (Andre Oberholzer) on a mission to deliver care packages filled with beloved South African products to our athletes.

    After countless attempts to devise a plan to bring South Africa's best to its very best in a country far away, Lennie is about to give up - until Boetie suggests using Spar2U.

    With SparR2U’s help, their plans finally take off.

    While SPAR doesn’t deliver internationally, the brand has a long history of proudly supporting SA athletes and South Africans everywhere, in this comedic twist, the Spar guy steps in to ensure the mission is a success.

    Tribute to our athletes

    Paris Impossible is a tribute to international sporting events and the grit and determination of our stellar athletes, all with a distinctly local flavour,” says the Spar Group.

    “South African expats and those on extended stays away always miss South African products, so we wanted to get some to them – a taste from home delivered by Spar2U.

    “The video aims to capture hearts and laughs across the nation, while encouraging South Africans to rally behind our Paralympians with the same enthusiasm they showed during the games a few weeks ago.”

    World-renowned ‘can-do’ attitude

    The video not only spotlights South African humour but also celebrates the spirit and resilience of SA’s people, and its world-renowned ‘can-do’ attitude.

    The Spar Group continues its commitment to supporting South African athletes, particularly female athletes through the sponsorship of South African netball, and female runners, many of whom will be returning from the games to compete in the Spar Women’s Race in Johannesburg on 6 October.

