BehindtheCampaign: Touch, pause... engage with MTN's Springbok TVC

No need to pause says MTN's latest TVC for its 5G network, featuring the Springboks, a team it has sponsored since 2017.

Source: Screengrab/MTN MTN’s latest TVC for its 5G network with Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi and the Springboks

The brief

“These days people are looking for an internet connection that gives them faster speeds, reduced latency, and better coverage. We were tasked with highlighting how 5G on the MTN network delivers on all those attributes,” explains Nomsa Mazibuko, general manager: brand and communications.

The insight

The most common use case to demonstrate that is streaming. “Anyone who streams content, especially sports, can relate to the panic you feel when your stream goes down at the worst possible moment of a big game. We used that insight to develop our ad,” she explains.

Creating the TVC

The ad recreates a rugby match. Mazibuko says it was easy for the Boks to perform –“because nobody does rugby better than them. Nobody”.

But there's still much to consider when filming with South Africa’s most loved team. “ They're world-class athletes, not actors. We always consider this when scripting scenes that involve them. We try not to put them in situations that require too much acting,” she says.

That said, she adds that while you’d expect them to be nervous, they weren’t at all. “They're used to being on set. They find ways to make it fun for themselves.”

The team are also given clear instructions so that they know exactly what we need from them. But overall, she says, they’re easy to direct. “The Boks easily followed Peter Pohorsky’s direction. He is good and knows how to pull performances out of anyone, especially if they’re not seasoned actors,” she says.

The shoot took place at Loftus Versveld in Pretoria over two days (23 and 24 June). Of that only three hours were with the Boks.

“This time limit meant we had to meticulously plan every second of every shot so that we maximised the time we were allocated. There was no room to play,” says Mazibuko.

Those three hours were the most stressful of the two-day shoot. “Shooting at night in the freezing cold didn't help either. We had to keep our cast warm during takes and amped up to keep performing,” she adds.

Overall, she says the shooting with the champions was amazing. “It was cool to see how much time the Bokke had for everyone on set. They understand and appreciate how much people love them and were willing to take pics and have quick chats with everyone.”

The cast who made up the team that the Boks were playing against were players from an actual local rugby club. “They had a blast. You could tell that this was a dream come true even though they stood no chance of holding back the Bok maul,” she says.

“And as for the stadium – while it looked full, we only had 100 extras. We had to add a lot of people in during post-production,” she adds.

Credits

MTN South Africa

Nomsa Mazibuko, general manager: brand and communications

Pondo Belot, senior manager: go to market operations

Pratiksha Jekison Singh, senior manager: brand and communications

Bongani Ntshingila, senior manager: sponsorship and events

Banele Sibunzi, senior manager: brand and communications

Agency: TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris

CCO: Peter Khoury

ECD: Keith Manning

CD: Jeff Tyser

CD: Nikki Taylor Garrett

Producer: Rachel Andreotti

MTN Lead: Karen Ballenden

SA Lead: Paul Binikos

BUD: Qaqamba Jacobs

PM: Sharika Abrahams

Strategy: Demi-lee Jacobs

Producer: Plank Films

Director: Peter Pohorsky

Producer: Seamus Bax

DOP: Willie Nel

Editor: Xander Van Der Westhuizen

Audio: Audio Militia

Sound engineer: Garrick Jones

VFX: Chocolate Tribe

VFX Supervisor: Rob van den Bragt

VFX Technical Director: Tiaan Franken

VFX Producer: Corlia Ohlson de Fine

Online Artist: Johan Wentzel

Composers:

Johan Wentzel and Jean du Plessis

Animators:

Mpho Vukea, Tanaka Musewe, Taija Hartwig, Tegan Theron, Nkosana Kyle Sibanda, Taryn Jordan, Michael Howard