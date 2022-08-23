150 industry leaders to take the stage at SA's largest e-commerce event - register for your free ticket with Biz

150 speakers focused on ecommerce and online retail solutions 2,000 delegates set to attend and exchange insights and shared experiences 100 master classes and inspirational advice to challenge conventional thinking.

E-commerce Live, South Africa’s largest e-commerce event, will take place on 14 September 2022 at the Sandton Convention Centre, with 150 speakers and leading consultants from around the country.

Online retailers and e-commerce entrepreneurs can attend various master classes, watch live demonstrations, and benefit from one-on-one advice with e-commerce coaches and experts. The one-day event is designed to challenge conventional thinking while providing the latest insights into online retail trends and innovations alongside entrepreneurship and funding opportunities.

“Incubeta is thrilled to be one of the headline sponsors at the E-commerce Live event and cannot wait to share details around why we are so excited about the near- and long-term future of marketing in the e-commerce space within South Africa. With such a diverse list of speakers and attendees, we believe there will be strong discussion points that are relevant to a wide spectrum of the market (from manufacturers to distributors, tech resellers to tech enablers, as well as retail brands themselves). This is a platform for healthy debate around an exciting and dynamic environment,” says Roan Mackintosh, Incubeta managing director (Middle-East and Africa).

The 100 master classes will cover topics such as online retail and customer experience, entrepreneurship, platforms and payments, logistics, dropshipping, sales and marketing, Black Friday, and artificial intelligence. Live demonstrations will be provided by vendors who will showcase their latest tools, platforms and solutions in the online retail space.

“Together with our friends from Heavy Chef, we’ve identified entrepreneur education as one of the key drivers of success for South African small to medium enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs. The master class programme, coupled with the relationship-building opportunities, make E-commerce Live one of the most exciting and rewarding e-commerce events on the South African e-commerce industry calendar. As a business enabler, xneelo is proud to be participating in an event dedicated to fostering real growth for e-commerce business,” says Athena Turner, senior marketing and brand manager at xneelo.

This is a view shared by Danika Niebuhr, marketing coordinator at uAfrica.com: “With the immense growth that has occured in the e-commerce industry in South Africa over the past two years, it has never been more important for business owners and entrepreneurs alike to get involved and improve their knowledge. E-commerce Live 2022 looks to be the ultimate networking event for the e-commerce community, allowing attendees to connect with and learn from like-minded people.”

The event will also host one-on-one advisory sessions with coaches and experts, which will provide guidance and training on aspects relating to e-commerce strategy, platforms, hosting, marketplaces and digital marketing.

“After a two-year Covid break, the PayFast team is proud to once again be part of the incredible E-commerce Live conference. No online tool can replace the fun, vibe and benefit of in-person connections. Getting together under one roof again for thought-provoking sessions led by top speakers is a great opportunity for anyone in business passionate about driving economic growth. We're looking forward to seeing you there!” says Colleen Harrison, head of marketing at Payfast.

Cheryl Ingram, founding partner at The Digital Media Collective, adds: “The last two years have seen some of the biggest changes in the industry when it comes to e-commerce and digital marketing. Keeping pace has not been for the faint-hearted and with Covid-19 restricting live events for as long as it did, retailers of all shapes and sizes were left with little choice but to self teach in order to remain in the game. While I have no doubt we follow the experts on social media and upskill at every opportunity, there is no replacement for a live in-person event. I am personally really excited to be attending E-commerce Live this year, to reconnecting with industry thought leaders and to be able to learn, discover and network in person.”

E-commerce Live will be taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre on 14 September 2022 from 9am to 8pm. Tickets are free if you register at www.ecommercelive.co.za using Bizcomnunity as the invite code.



