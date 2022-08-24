South Africa's consumer inflation quickens to 7.8% y/y in July

On a month-on-month basis, consumer inflation was at 1.5% in July from 1.1% in the previous month.
Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, rose to 4.6% year on year in July, from 4.4% previously.
On a month-on-month basis core inflation was at 0.7% from 0.6% in June.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.Go to: https://www.reuters.com/