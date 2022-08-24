South Africa's consumer inflation quickens to 7.8% y/y in July

South Africa's headline consumer inflation quickened to 7.8% year on year in July from 7.4% in June, data from Statistics South Africa has shown.

Source: Reuters.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer inflation was at 1.5% in July from 1.1% in the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, rose to 4.6% year on year in July, from 4.4% previously.

On a month-on-month basis core inflation was at 0.7% from 0.6% in June.