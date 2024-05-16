Provide your insights for the 2024 Social Media Landscape Research

The Social Media Landscape is forever evolving, with the latest news being that US President Joe Biden just signed a bill requiring TikTok’s Chinese owner to sell the app’s US operations or face being banned in the United States. How will this affect usage and brand strategies in other countries such as South Africa? Ornico is dedicated to helping brands understand these changes for improved social media strategies.

How will this affect usage and brand strategies in other countries such as South Africa? Ornico is dedicated to helping brands understand these changes for improved social media strategies.

You can provide your insights in the latest South African Social Media Landscape research by completing our short survey. In exchange, we'll send you a copy of the 2024 Social Media Landscape Report.

Last year’s findings indicated that Facebook had clawed back some of its lost lustre, while Instagram and Twitter showed declines in the number of major brands that use them as a marketing platform.

The local media landscape was dominated by Facebook (56.7%), followed by TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. TikTok showed a steady rise in South Africa from 25% to 28%. Brands had also increased their experimentation with new features like short-form video such as Facebook Reels, which jumped from 30% to 39% compared to the previous year.

How have things changed since then? Complete the survey and find out!

https://bit.ly/4cU2F80

Survey closes 31 May 2024