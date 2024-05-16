Industries

    #SAelections24: Futurelect launches digital education campaign to boost youth voter turnout

    16 May 2024
    16 May 2024
    Futurelect is launching a digital initiative to boost civic participation among young citizens in response to declining youth voter turnout.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    Recent data highlights reduced youth representation at the polls, underlining the need for action to safeguard the democratic process.

    Encouragingly, over 27 million people are registered to vote in the general elections on 29 May 2024 - the highest number in South Africa's democratic history, with 77% of the 1.02 million new registrations in the last registration weekends from individuals aged 16 to 29.

    "Our mission at Futurelect is to equip young South Africans with the knowledge and tools they need to actively participate in the democratic process," explains Lindiwe Mazibuko, co-founder and CEO of Futurelect.

    "By harnessing the power of digital platforms and open-source resources, we aim to bridge the gap between young voters and the democratic process."

    "Through our Civic Education Programme, Futurelect delivers accessible and engaging content designed to educate and inspire young voters," says Futurelect.

    "Leveraging our open-source civic education programme, available on platforms like YouTube, we provide valuable insights and resources to equip young citizens with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions at the voting station," the company continues.

    YouTube, we provide valuable insights and resources to equip young citizens with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions at the voting station.

    "The eradication of misinformation is central to our mission," Mazibuko emphasises. "By providing accurate and insightful information through our digital platforms, we aim to empower young South Africans to navigate the complexities of the political landscape and make informed choices."

    The upcoming digital campaign, scheduled from 13-31 May 2024, represents a significant step towards Futurelect's goal of increasing youth participation in the upcoming election on 29 May.

    By offering compelling content and exciting incentives, such as weekly prizes and a grand prize draw, the organisation aims to captivate and retain the interest of young South Africans.

    At its core, the campaign seeks to harness the power of technology to create a more inclusive and participatory democracy for all South Africans.

    By leveraging digital platforms and open-source resources, Futurelect aims to inspire a new generation of engaged and responsible citizens who are equipped to shape the future of their country.

