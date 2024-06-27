Outdoor network expands digital rotator network with new site in George

George is a fast-emerging favourite for affluent South African “semigrators” leaving the likes of Gauteng to work remotely or take advantage of the area’s more laid-back lifestyle. These financial decision-makers are active consumers with disposable income at-hand and are primed to engage with top-tier brands.

However, to date, targeted Digital Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising has been limited in the Western Cape’s second-largest city. Outdoor Network, part of the Provantage family of companies, aims to change this by opening a new advertising gateway for brands in this increasingly high-income market. And its new large-format digital rotator billboard in is now ready to engage George’s consumers in creative and exciting ways.

This installation marks the 21st digital rotator in Outdoor Network’s growing footprint, expanding Outdoor Network’s national reach and providing advertisers with targeted and engaging advertising solutions.

As digital infrastructure becomes more prevalent and advertisers’ appetite to engage with consumers in new and exciting ways grows, digital billboards and screens are becoming more commonplace throughout South Africa.

Kantar Media Reactions research (SA 2022) reveals that DOOH advertising has the highest impact on brand recall. This effectiveness and the ability to complement online and social media campaigns make DOOH a crucial component of any comprehensive marketing strategy. The global trend towards DOOH is evident, with over 40% of total OOH advertising spend now dedicated to this medium.

The nationwide digital rotator network leverages these global trends, offering brands extensive geographic reach and access to diverse and highly desirable audiences. George’s new 3x6m digital rotating billboard is strategically located on the main arterial to maximise visibility and engagement, reaching commuters during peak traffic times in both the morning and afternoon. In the event of load shedding or power outages, all rotators are also equipped with backup power on-site, meaning they are always on.

Outdoor Network’s newest large-format digital rotator screen rotates twice daily, optimising reach during peak traffic times and doubling brand exposure. Shamy Naidu, director at Outdoor Network, comments on this milestone: “George is a fast-growing location for high-income earners, and advertisers would be remiss not to capitalise on the opportunity to provide this market with engaging relevant content. Outdoor Network continues to invest in expanding and enhancing its digital rotator network in high-impact areas, with these opportunities top of mind.

"This addition enhances the ability of brands to deliver targeted, geographically specific messaging with high recall rates, ensuring their campaigns are both effective and efficient. The innovative digital rotator format is enabled for programmatic advertising, allowing for real-time updates and data-driven campaign optimisation."

Naidu concludes, “DOOH is increasingly recognised for its return on investment, reach and capacity to engage targeted audiences via effective and impactful messaging. Brands looking to maximise their marketing investment that does not include DOOH in their marketing mix risk being left behind.”

To find out more about Outdoor Network, contact .az.oc.no@ofni

Follow Outdoor Network on LinkedIn or visit www.outdoornetwork.co.za