MultiChoice and Paramount strengthen their relationship in Africa

The leading African entertainment provider will represent advertising sales for all Paramount channels and brands from 1 August 2024 in Nigeria.

MultiChoice and Paramount are strategically evolving their relationship through a new advertising sales partnership in Africa. From 1 October, MultiChoice’s DStv Media Sales will represent all the Paramount Channels, including MTV, MTV Base, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and Nick Toons.

“Paramount and MultiChoice have a long-standing partnership, and we believe that this decision will further extend and deepen our strategic relationship. This evolution of our ad sales operating model in Africa allows us to maximise revenue, align with key markets worldwide, and reduce costs,” said Craig Paterson, SVP and general manager of Paramount for Africa.

“The partnership with Paramount provides a wonderful growth opportunity for the MultiChoice business and expands our offering to advertisers for the continent,” said Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee, chief executive officer for DStv Media Sales.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Paramount, which will allow us to offer even more diverse and engaging content to our advertisers. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide top-tier media solutions across the continent. We are confident that this enhanced partnership will bring tremendous value to our clients and elevate the advertising landscape in Africa,” said Doris Ohanugo, executive head of Sales: Africa for DStv Media Sales.

For ad sales enquiries, please contact moc.mdvtsd@ogunahO.siroD, executive head: DStv Media Sales, Africa.

About DStv Media Sales

DStv Media Sales is the commercial entity of MultiChoice, the leading Video Entertainment company in Africa. DStv Media Sales provides a fully tailored suite of advertising solutions, connecting advertisers to audiences across a variety of 200+ channels, available on multiple content platforms.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic studios, networks and streaming services, its portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry’s most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, Paramount Global provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.