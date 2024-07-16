Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DStv Media SalesAAA School of AdvertisingPrimedia BroadcastingKantarMakeReignJoe PublicYOUKNOW TechnologiesPrimedia OutdoorOgilvy South AfricaProvantageCorrelateNew MediaDatabase360Publicis Groupe AfricaMotherland OMNiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    MultiChoice and Paramount strengthen their relationship in Africa

    Issued by DStv Media Sales
    16 Jul 2024
    16 Jul 2024
    The leading African entertainment provider will represent advertising sales for all Paramount channels and brands from 1 August 2024 in Nigeria.
    MultiChoice and Paramount strengthen their relationship in Africa

    MultiChoice and Paramount are strategically evolving their relationship through a new advertising sales partnership in Africa. From 1 October, MultiChoice’s DStv Media Sales will represent all the Paramount Channels, including MTV, MTV Base, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and Nick Toons.

    “Paramount and MultiChoice have a long-standing partnership, and we believe that this decision will further extend and deepen our strategic relationship. This evolution of our ad sales operating model in Africa allows us to maximise revenue, align with key markets worldwide, and reduce costs,” said Craig Paterson, SVP and general manager of Paramount for Africa.

    “The partnership with Paramount provides a wonderful growth opportunity for the MultiChoice business and expands our offering to advertisers for the continent,” said Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee, chief executive officer for DStv Media Sales.

    “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Paramount, which will allow us to offer even more diverse and engaging content to our advertisers. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide top-tier media solutions across the continent. We are confident that this enhanced partnership will bring tremendous value to our clients and elevate the advertising landscape in Africa,” said Doris Ohanugo, executive head of Sales: Africa for DStv Media Sales.

    For ad sales enquiries, please contact moc.mdvtsd@ogunahO.siroD, executive head: DStv Media Sales, Africa.

    About DStv Media Sales

    DStv Media Sales is the commercial entity of MultiChoice, the leading Video Entertainment company in Africa. DStv Media Sales provides a fully tailored suite of advertising solutions, connecting advertisers to audiences across a variety of 200+ channels, available on multiple content platforms.

    About Paramount Global

    Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic studios, networks and streaming services, its portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry’s most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, Paramount Global provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

    Read more: media, content, Multichoice, entertainment, Paramount
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    DStv Media Sales
    An award-winning and globally recognised media buying services company with over 20 years of experience. Reach millions of people on our best local & international entertainment and sports shows and experience the high returns of exposure on our DStv and Gotv channels across Africa.

    Related

    MultiChoice and Paramount strengthen their relationship in Africa
    DStv Media SalesMultiChoice and Paramount strengthen their relationship in Africa
    5 hours
    Source:
    Tunisian judge imposes media ban on a candidate for presidential election
     9 hours
    APVA 2024 African Podcast and Voice Awards finalists announced
    APVA 2024 African Podcast and Voice Awards finalists announced
    1 day
    Primedia Malls secures partnership renewal with Pareto Limited
    Primedia OutdoorPrimedia Malls secures partnership renewal with Pareto Limited
    1 day
    Source:
    Media24 says S189 will continue as it awaits Competition Commission ruling
    1 day
    (Image supplied). The South African print media industry changes are shown in media monitoring company, Novus Group’s newly released 10 Years in Print Media report
    Report shows the decline of print newspapers over the past decade
    11 Jul 2024
    Source:
    CNN announces retrenchments and paywall
    11 Jul 2024
    Gen Z is spending less on TVs and buying a handful of devices that can do more things. Source: Tech Daily/Unsplash
    Maps finds load shedding accelerated the Gen Z shift to streaming
    9 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz