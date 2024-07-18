Machine_ launches its 2024 'Machine_67 x Blackboard' art initiative

Machine_67 is our annual Mandela Day art initiative, where our dedicated staff contribute 67 minutes of their time to produce unique art pieces that pay homage to Madiba's enduring spirit and vision. These masterpieces will be offered in an online raffle, with all proceeds going to support Blackboard, a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering underprivileged young creatives.

For a donation of R50 or more, participants can secure a raffle ticket for a chance to own one of these exceptional works of art. All you need to do is purchase your ticket to make your donation.

Blackboard has been a steadfast partner with Machine for the past three years. This NPO is committed to creating opportunities for young creatives from underprivileged backgrounds, providing them with the resources and mentorship necessary to succeed in the creative industry. In addition to the funds raised through the raffle, Machine will also host these young talents for hands-on workshops in both Johannesburg and Cape Town. These workshops are designed to teach, empower, and inspire the next generation of creative professionals.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Blackboard," said Dylon Phillips, brand manager at Machine_. "The 'Machine_67 x Blackboard' campaign not only celebrates the fearless talent within our team but also contributes to a cause that is close to our hearts. By supporting Blackboard, we are investing in the future of our industry and helping to cultivate a pipeline of diverse and talented young creatives."

Join us in making a difference by participating in the 'Machine_67 x Blackboard' raffle. Your donation will not only give you a chance to own a piece of art inspired by Nelson Mandela but also support the dreams and ambitions of young creatives who are the future of our industry.

For more information and to purchase your raffle tickets, please visit https://qkt.io/eocquf.

More About Machine_

Machine_ is a South African creative-solutions agency, where fearless minds lead to borderless creativity. Machine_ has a proud 12-year history of winning notable awards, sustaining long client relationships, as well as creating work that is impactful and accountable.