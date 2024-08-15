More #WomensMonth
Machine_ celebrates new client partnership with Private Property
“Private Property is a welcome addition to our client portfolio, finding a home among the local and international brands we partner with. Together, we'll reshape property marketing through borderless creativity,” says Jabulani Sigege, group executive creative director.
Private Property is a property platform that gives all South Africans the opportunity to easily, efficiently and intuitively find the right space for them. As their new partner, Machine_ is excited to use their expertise and creative strategies to make Private Property a household name in every home.
“Private Property is looking forward to developing the brand with our extended creative team at Machine_. Our partnership will focus on connecting people at the heart of property,” says Samantha Swanepoel, chief brand and marketing officer at Private Property. By closely collaborating with Private Property, Machine_ aims to understand their unique needs and tailor a plan that drives growth and success.
As Machine_ expands and strengthens its portfolio, it remains dedicated to building strong, collaborative partnerships with their clients while delivering exceptional value.
More About Machine_
Machine_ is a South African creative solutions agency with over 100 fearless minds based in Johannesburg and Cape Town. Machine_ has a proud 12-year history of winning notable awards, sustaining long client relationships, as well as creating work that is impactful and accountable.
Visit thisismachine.co.za for more information. Want to get in touch? Email us at az.oc.enihcamsisiht@olleh. You can also keep up to date with our latest news by following us on LinkedIn.
