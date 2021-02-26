Industries

Branding Company news South Africa

    International rugby player, Eben Etzebeth teams up with Bayer as an ambassador for Berocca in South Africa

    Issued by OLC Through The Line Communications
    26 Feb 2024
    The Bayer Consumer Health division in South Africa is proud to announce the groundbreaking partnership between the international rugby player Eben Etzebeth and the Berocca® brand.
    Eben Etzebeth with senior brand manager, Nompumelelo Thwala
    Eben Etzebeth with senior brand manager, Nompumelelo Thwala

    Berocca® has a strong heritage which dates back to the 1960s1. It is the world’s most clinically studied B-complex energy multivitamin which supports everyday health. Accompanied by a balanced diet and exercise, Berocca's unique blend of vitamin B, vitamin C, calcium, magnesium, and zinc can help improve mental sharpness, physical energy, and reduce fatigue.

    The collaboration between Etzebeth and Berocca® marks a union that is geared towards bringing consumers closer to the action. This ambassadorship with Etzebeth ties in perfectly with Berocca’s mission to support many consumers such as athletes to stay sharp and physically fit to reach their full potential.

    Etzebeth expressed his excitement about the partnership and said: "I am thrilled to join forces with the Berocca® brand. The brand’s commitment to support peak performance aligns perfectly with my own goals on and off the rugby field. Together, we aim to inspire individuals to unlock their full potential."

    Along with encouraging consumers to take care of their physical and mental health and demonstrating to them the opportunities that come with sports, the partnership will also feature exclusive content that highlights Etzebeth’s training regimens and way of life, which are all centered around the significance of enhancing health and wellness.

    “We are thrilled to welcome and collaborate with Eben as we continue to grow the Berocca® brand presence in South Africa. Eben’s resilience, dedication towards excellence, and relentless pursuit of success and performance makes him an ideal partner to communicate our trusted formula of achieving the right mental and physical performance”, says Nompumelelo Thwala, senior brand manager for Berocca at Bayer South East Africa.

    Through collaborations like this one, Bayer hopes to change the way people think about health and wellness by sharing knowledge that inspires them to think beyond traditional ideas of healthcare and daily responsibility for personal healthcare.

    About Eben Etzebeth

    Etzebeth has been a world class presence in the Springbok forward pack since he made his Springbok debut in 2012 at the tender age of 20. His physical dominance, coupled with his leadership, has made him one of the most respected players in international rugby. He currently plays for the Sharks and has amassed 119 caps for the Springboks to date. Etzebeth has been a standout player across the world having played for Toulon in the Top 14, NTT Docomo in the Japanese top league and both the Stormers and Sharks in South African domestic rugby.

    His performance levels stepped up further in 2022 earning him the SA Rugby Player of the Year award. He is also the youngest Springbok ever to have reached 100 caps. Etzebeth has two World Cup wins to his name and is highly regarded as one of the fiercest competitors in the rugby world. He is married to actress and singer, Anlia Star and recently became the proud father to a beautiful daughter.

    About Bayer

    Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of healthcare and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability, and quality throughout the world. For more information, go to www.bayer.co.za.

    OLC Through The Line Communications
    OLC Through The Line Communications is an award winning experiential marketing agency that aims to move businesses and brands forward.

